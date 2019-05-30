Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is celebrating his 65th Birthday today. From the comic to the serious and the villainous, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has played almost every character possible in a career that spans over three decades, but his comedy films clearly remain the highlight of his career.

Who could forget hilarious Babu Bhai in Hera Pheri, or the scheming villain in Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja. Paresh Rawal can easily fit into every character. As the actor celebrates his 65th birthday, lets a look at 5 iconic performances by the actor that define his acting prowess:

Hera Pheri

Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri is probably the most popular character from Paresh Rawal’s entire filmography and his role will definitely stay in our hearts forever. This is the most iconic role ever played by the actor. The movie is meant for hundreds of viewing. all three characters of the film – Baburao, Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty) are special to the franchise in their own way, we simply cannot imagine this series without Babu bhaiya.

Dr.Ghungroo – Welcome (2007), Welcome Back (2015)

In the Anees Bazmee comedy, Paresh Rawal played the role of Dr.Ghungroo, a man who was adamant on finding a suitable girl for his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar). The only condition is that the girl and her family shouldn’t have any sort of a history related to crime. Turns out finding such a family is not so easy.

Teja – Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Paresh Rawal was seen playing a double role in the Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna. One was Ram Gopal Bajaj and the second was his evil twin Teja. Teja kidnaps his own brother with the aim of securing all his wealth and tricks everyone into believing that he is Ram.

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

Released in 2006, this Indian comedy film was written and directed by Priyadarshan. In the film, Rawal shared the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and the late Om Puri As The Lead.

Awara Paagal Deewana

Another completely insane film wherein Rawal played an important role as a dominated husband.

Paresh Rawal has been awarded the Filmfare Award three times so far. For the film ‘Sir’ in 1993, he was first awarded the Best Villain Filmfare Award. Subsequently, in 2000, he received the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for ‘Humphery’ and ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ in 2002.

Paresh Rawal was awarded the Padma Shri award for his remarkable contributions.

