An investment banker who changed her career path to become an actor all of a sudden has 13 films under her belt since her debut year 2011. Overlapped with multiple talents, the stunning lady has also lent her voice for Bollywood songs too. The diva turns 30 today, on October 22, 2018.

Born on October 22, 1988, in the city of Ambala, this Punjabi Kudi went on to become one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. The story of her success is quite unusual and interesting. Chopra initially wanted to pursue her career in investment banking. She took a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. Later, she came back to the country in the year 2009 and joined the famous Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant. Who knew she would sign her first film as an actor there?

Winning the award for Best Female Debut with her supporting role in the romantic-comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, she left an impression on everyone. Her first hit as a lead actor was in Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor. HAving hit films like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee in her kitty, she also featured in the Golmaal franchise which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films since always.

Not many of her fans know that Miss Chopra is also a B.A. Honours in music. Along with her family members, Parineeti used to perform on stage too. The girl who is now a dedicated actor once used to think that acting was an excuse to put on too much makeup but later when she saw Priyanka Chopra preparing for 7 Khoon Maaf, her perception changed for it and she started respecting actors.

It was Band Baja Baraat’s promotions when she decided to quit public relations and join an acting school as she wanted to be an actor. After a funny dummy screentest she gave, Aditya Chopra asked her to sign a three-film deal with her. And this is how the beautiful lady came into being as an incredible actor.

Here are some of the hottest photos of the Bollywood diva:

