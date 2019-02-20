Happy birthday Patralekha: Patralekha, known for her outstanding performance in the movie CityLights was born on February 20, 1990. Besides being a great actor, she is a trained classical dancer, sports enthusiast, and a big-time dog lover. She got featured in one of the most entertaining web series of all time known as Bose: Dead or Alive.

Happy birthday Patralekha: Patralekha Paul made a debut in the Bollywood industry with a lead role in the movie CityLights starring Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, CityLights revolves around a financially ill couple living in Rajasthan. The movie was produced on a low budget but was a commercial hit at the box office and Patralekha’s acting was praised not only by her fanbase but critics too. Patralekha’s next film was Love Games, it was a thriller movie directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Though the movie didn’t do well at the box office but Patralekha’s acting was appreciated. She got a chance to be a part of one of the most famous web series titled as Bose: Dead or Alive, which was a big hit and her performance along with RajKummar Rao set the Internet on fire.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the most beautiful, stunning, elegant Instagram pictures of Patralekha that made us all fall in love with her more:

Well, her relationship with Stree star Rajkummar Rao is not hidden from us all. The duo is often spotted giving us couple goals in the interviews and pictures. Talking about her upcoming movie, Where is My Kannadaka. The gorgeous diva will be seen sharing screens with Arbaaz Khan for Damini Kanwal Shetty directorial Where is My Kannadaka.

