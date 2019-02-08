Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey turns 29 today. As the diva celebrates her birthday today, we have a treat for all her fans. Poonam Dubey is undoubtedly one of the most sizzling Bhojpuri stars who breaks the internet every time she drops a photo on Instagram. On this special occasion, we have churned out the 10 best and most stunning photos of Poonam Dubey, take a look!

Poonam Dubey is one of the most renowned Bhojpuri actors who is enjoying the peek of success these days. The diva has been a part of many super hit Bhojpuri cinemas and is continuing to win hearts. Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey is celebrating her 29th birthday today and fans just can’t keep calm. People from the Bhojpuri film industry are also wishing her on this special day with astonishing photos of her.

The diva was born in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh in the year 1990. Poonam entered the Bhojpuri cinema with her first movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and since then she never looked back. Having done so many box-offices hit movies, Poonam Dubey is considered one of the most bankable actors of the industry. The actor even bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Rangdari Tax by Bhojpuri Cine Awards.

On the special occasion of Poonam Dubey’s 29th birthday, we have brought the best of her photos. Being an avid social media user, Poonam keeps on sharing the sexiest photos on her official social media account and basks appreciation and love for all of them. Every time the star posts an astonishing photo, it creates a buzz on the internet. But these 10 photos are the most stunning of them, which will surely catch your attention. Take a look!

