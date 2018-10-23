Happy Birthday Prabhas: South superstar Allu Arjun extended wishes and greeting with a throwback photo, In an Instagram post, Allu Arjun wrote, "The love and affection I feel for you have been the same from day 1 till now." The Bahuballi actor has turned 39 today.

South Superstar Prabhas turned 39 today, i.e October 23. His full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati but fans love to call him Bhahubali. The actor made his acting debut in 2002 with a drama named Eeswar. On this special day, another South actor and Prabhas’ close friend Allu Arjun shared an old time picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

Allu Arjun wished Prabhas with a throwback photo in which both the actors are sitting together in the theatre and enjoying each others company. With the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, “‪Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest darling Prabhas. The love and affection I feel for him have been the same from day 1 till now. Wishing you all the happiness, love and success.” #HappyBirthdayPrabhas

