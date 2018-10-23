Bahubali star Prabhas aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from the film fraternity. His brother Rana Daggubati aka Bhallaladeva too wished him on this special occasion. He uploaded a photo on his official Instagram profile of Prabhas that is Amarendra Baahubali sitting on his lap from the sets of Baahubaali, He has captioned the picture -Happy happy to you brother. The picture has already garnered 247,340 likes.

Bahubali star Prabhas aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati turns 39 today, October 23. Famous in Bollywood for his iconic performance in Bahubali: The beginning, his grand performance made him the first south Indian actor with his own wax statue in Madame Tussauds’s wax museum. Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002 opposite Sridevi Vijaykumar. However, Prabhas got his breakthrough with Varsham in 2004 opposite Trishna Krishnan and Gopichand.

As it’s Prabhas birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from the film fraternity. His brother Rana Daggubati aka Bhallaladeva too wished him on this special occasion. He uploaded a photo on his official Instagram profile of Prabhas that is Amarendra Baahubali sitting on his lap from the sets of Baahubaali, He has captioned the picture -Happy happy to you brother. The picture has already garnered 247,340 likes.

Prabhas the perfectionist predominantly works in the Tollywood industry and has featured in more than 30 films such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Darling, Mirchi, Yogi, Munna, Adavi Ramudu among others.

Prabhas famous as Amarendra Baahubali has been honoured with many awards for his mesmerising performances. He received Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his role in the film Mirchi and CineMaa award for best actor for his performance in the film Darling in 2010.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More