Bahubali star Prabhas aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati popularly famous among fans as Amrendra Baahubali turns 39 today, October 23. Famous in Bollywood for his iconic performance in Bahubali: The conclusion, his grand performance made him the first south Indian actor with his own wax statue in Madame Tussauds’s wax museum. Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002 opposite Sridevi Vijaykumar. However, Prabhas got his breakthrough with Varsham in 2004 opposite Trishna Krishnan and Gopichand.

As it’s Prabhas birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from the film community. Charmy Kaur popularly known for her acting in Mass opposite Nagarjuna has uploaded series of pictures with Prabhas on his birthday. She has captioned the picture as-To the Sweetest friend ever happy birthday darling.

Charmme Kaur made her acting debut with Nee Thodu Kavali in 2002 and made her Bollywood debut with Mujhse Dosti Karoge opposite Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor. Charmee Kaur and Prabhas have shared the silver screens in Pourmani and Chakram.

Prabhas the perfectionist predominantly works in the Tollywood industry and has featured in more than 30 films such as Varsham, Chakram, Chatrapathi, Yogi, Ek Niranjan, Mr Perfect, Rebel among others.

Prabhas famous as Amarendra Baahubali has been honoured with many awards for his breathtaking performances. He received Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his role in the film Mirchi and CineMaa award for best actor for his performance in the film Darling in 2010.

