Tollywood actor Prabhas aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati who became a global hit after Baahubali 2: The conclusion which is currently the highest grosser of the year, is celebrating his 39th birthday today that is 23rd October. The first chapter of his upcoming film Saaho behind the scenes documentary called Shades of Saaho was released today on the occasion of his birthday.

The Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Prabhas and director Sujeet, she captioned her picture as- Happy birthday Prabhas one of the simplest, humblest, nicest, kindest people I know.

The two will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Sahoo which also marks Shraddha’s debut into Tollywood industry.

Prabhas the perfectionist predominantly works in the Tollywood industry and has featured in more than 30 films such as Varsham, Chakram, Chatrapathi, Yogi, Ek Niranjan, Mr Perfect, Rebel among others. Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002 opposite Sridevi Vijaykumar. However, Prabhas got his breakthrough with Varsham in 2004 opposite Trishna Krishnan and Gopichand.

Prabhas famous as Amarendra Baahubali has been honoured with many awards for his breathtaking performances. He received Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his role in the film Mirchi and CineMaa award for best actor for his performance in the film Darling in 2010.

