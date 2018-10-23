Bahubali star Prabhas aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati turns 39 today, October 23! Known as the finest star in reel and real life, Prabhas made his acting debut with a drama Eeswar in 2002. Although, the star was already doing wonders in south cinema but came to limelight in Bollywood industry with Bahubali. The Indian epic action film Bahubali: The Beginning was so massive at the box office that fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel. Well, the actor came again with another super hit which garnered Rs 1,796.59 crore at the box office collection.
From Raghavendra starring Shweta Agarwal, Murali Mohan and Anshu to 2005’s Chhatrapati, 2008’s Bujjigadu, Kajal Aggarwal starrer Darling, Mr Perfect, Prabhas is all set to hit the theatres with an upcoming Indian cyberpunk action film. He will be seen in Sujeeth’s Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Natassia Malthe, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Srivastava and Jackie Shroff. Born and brought up Madras to a film producer U. Suryanarayana Raju, the actor has done B.Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. Prabhas is the first south Indian actor who has his own wax statue in Madame Tussaud’s wax museum.
With a huge fan following on social media, Prabhas’s well-wishers have started pouring out their love and blessings to the actor on Twitter. From him being called as the mega-star to him being excited to share something special with his fans on his birthday, Prabhas is definitely the sweetheart of the film fraternity.
Take a look at how his huge fan following on social media is wishing him:
