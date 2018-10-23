Happy birthday Prabhas: Bahubali actor Prabhas Raju aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati turns 39 today, October 23! South star's huge fan following pour out their love and blessings to the actor on social media. Take a look at how fans are wishing Happy birthday to the Saaho actor.

Bahubali star Prabhas aka Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati turns 39 today, October 23! Known as the finest star in reel and real life, Prabhas made his acting debut with a drama Eeswar in 2002. Although, the star was already doing wonders in south cinema but came to limelight in Bollywood industry with Bahubali. The Indian epic action film Bahubali: The Beginning was so massive at the box office that fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel. Well, the actor came again with another super hit which garnered Rs 1,796.59 crore at the box office collection.

From Raghavendra starring Shweta Agarwal, Murali Mohan and Anshu to 2005’s Chhatrapati, 2008’s Bujjigadu, Kajal Aggarwal starrer Darling, Mr Perfect, Prabhas is all set to hit the theatres with an upcoming Indian cyberpunk action film. He will be seen in Sujeeth’s Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Natassia Malthe, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Srivastava and Jackie Shroff. Born and brought up Madras to a film producer U. Suryanarayana Raju, the actor has done B.Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. Prabhas is the first south Indian actor who has his own wax statue in Madame Tussaud’s wax museum.

With a huge fan following on social media, Prabhas’s well-wishers have started pouring out their love and blessings to the actor on Twitter. From him being called as the mega-star to him being excited to share something special with his fans on his birthday, Prabhas is definitely the sweetheart of the film fraternity.

Take a look at how his huge fan following on social media is wishing him:

“Words alone are not enough to express how happy I am you are celebrating another year of your life! My wish for you on your birthday is that you are, and will always be, happy and healthy. Don’t ever change! Happy birthday my dear.” #Prabhas 😍😍#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/cBGwiY5aiA — Mounika 🌿🌸 (@IamMounika_) October 23, 2018

Wishing you a day filled with happiness..A year filled with joy.. Sucess kisses your feet always. #Prabhas Have a wonderful year ahead.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/DW5RRw31X0 — Prathikshya S. (@PrathikshyaS) October 22, 2018

Happy Birthday #Prabhas. You will make a Bahubali style grand entry into Bollywood and will emerge as its shining star in about 2 years from now. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #PrabhasBirthdayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/KIMO5WzVhy — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (@Anirudh_Astro) October 22, 2018

