The Indian dance choreographer popularly known as Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudeva turns 44 on April 3. He was born in Mysore, Karnataka in the Lingayat family. His father was a choreographer for South Indian movies who not only inspired him to learn dancing but also made him learn the Indian classical dance forms such as Udapi Lakshmi Narayanan and Bharatnatyam from Dharmaraj. The film direction, actor, and producer who has worked in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He is all set to hit the floors with his upcoming movie Mercury on April 13, 2018.
He has been rewarded National Film Awards for Best Choreographer for designing and performing a wide range of dancing styles. Prabhu Deva made his producer debut in 2016 with a Tamil movie Devi which was directed by A. L. Vijay. The megastar has featured in films including Kadhalan (1994), Minsara Kanavu (1997), VIP (1997), Kaathala Kaathala (1998), Vanathai Pola (2000), Pokkiri (2007), Wanted (2009), Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Singh is Bling (2015).
Happy birthday Prabhudeva: 6 best songs of the ace choreographer
Humse Hai Muqabla
Artist: Mano
Movie: Kadhalan
Released: 1994
Urvasi Urvasi
Artists: A. R. Rahman, Shahul Hameed, Suresh Peters
Movie: Kadhalan
Released: 1994
Indhu
Artists: S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, S. Janaki
Movie: Indhu
Released: 2000
Go Go Govinda
Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Aman Trikha
Movie: OMG – Oh My God!
Released: 2012
Awards: Screen Award for Best Choreography
Hum Na Tode
Artist: Vishal Dadlani
Movie: Boss
Released: 2013
Jadoo Ki Jhappi – Ramaiya Vastavaiya
Artists: Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh
Movie: Ramaiya Vastavaiya
Released: 2013
Film Mercury is a silent thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring Prabhudeva, Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Remya Nambeesan, Anish Padman, Indhuja. The music of the film is composed and arranged by Mithoon Sharma. The movie is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Karthikeyan Santhanam under the banner of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd. Prabhu is seen playing the role of a killer who reacts to noise so the other characters of the movie will be quiet in the entire movie.
