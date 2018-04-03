Born in Mysore, Karnataka in the Lingayat family, the Indian choreographer was inspired by his father who was a choreographer for South Indian movies. He has been rewarded National Film Awards for Best Choreographer for designing and performing a wide range of dancing styles. He has worked in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He is all set to hit the floors with his upcoming movie Mercury on April 13, 2018. Take a look at the six best songs of Indian Michael Jackson.

The Indian dance choreographer popularly known as Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudeva turns 44 on April 3. He was born in Mysore, Karnataka in the Lingayat family. His father was a choreographer for South Indian movies who not only inspired him to learn dancing but also made him learn the Indian classical dance forms such as Udapi Lakshmi Narayanan and Bharatnatyam from Dharmaraj. The film direction, actor, and producer who has worked in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He is all set to hit the floors with his upcoming movie Mercury on April 13, 2018.

He has been rewarded National Film Awards for Best Choreographer for designing and performing a wide range of dancing styles. Prabhu Deva made his producer debut in 2016 with a Tamil movie Devi which was directed by A. L. Vijay. The megastar has featured in films including Kadhalan (1994), Minsara Kanavu (1997), VIP (1997), Kaathala Kaathala (1998), Vanathai Pola (2000), Pokkiri (2007), Wanted (2009), Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Singh is Bling (2015).

Happy birthday Prabhudeva: 6 best songs of the ace choreographer

Humse Hai Muqabla

Artist: Mano

Movie: Kadhalan

Released: 1994

Urvasi Urvasi

Artists: A. R. Rahman, Shahul Hameed, Suresh Peters

Movie: Kadhalan

Released: 1994

Indhu

Artists: S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, S. Janaki

Movie: Indhu

Released: 2000

Go Go Govinda

Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Aman Trikha

Movie: OMG – Oh My God!

Released: 2012

Awards: Screen Award for Best Choreography

Hum Na Tode

Artist: Vishal Dadlani

Movie: Boss

Released: 2013

Jadoo Ki Jhappi – Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Artists: Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh

Movie: Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Released: 2013

Film Mercury is a silent thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring Prabhudeva, Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Remya Nambeesan, Anish Padman, Indhuja. The music of the film is composed and arranged by Mithoon Sharma. The movie is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Karthikeyan Santhanam under the banner of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd. Prabhu is seen playing the role of a killer who reacts to noise so the other characters of the movie will be quiet in the entire movie.

