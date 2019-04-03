Happy birthday Prabhu Deva: As India's best dancer rings into his 46th, friends and fans took to their official social media handle to wish a happy birthday to the star who barely misses a chance of forcing us to hit the dance floor. Entertaining us with songs like Urvashi Urvashi, Mukkala Mukkabala, Gulebo, Heartukulla, Kaasumela and Chanda Re Chanda Re, Prabhu Deva became a well-known choreographer, director and producer in the tinsel town.

Happy birthday Prabhu Deva: The Indian dance choreographer, director, actor and producer who impressed millions of audience with his dance moves on Urvashi Urvashi song, made his acting debut with Indhu in 1994 as Pattasu. The National Film Awardee who hails from Karnataka has movies like Shankardada Zindabad, Wanted, Engeyum Kaadhal, Rowdy Rathore, R… Rajkumar, Singh is Bling under his direction belt. The actor who gave us Naam Iruvar Nammaku Iruvar, Eazhaiyin Sirippil, Ullam Kollai Poguthae, Manadhai Thirudivittai, Kalyana Ramudu, Oka Radha Iddaru Krishnula Pelli, Andalu Dongale Dorikithe, Michael Madana Kamaraju, Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal, Gulaebaghavali, was last seen in Charlie Chaplin 2.

Raja Rajadhi star, Prabhu Deva is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Devi 2 starring Tamannaah, Nandita Swetha and Kovai Sarala. Helmed by A.L. Vijay, Devi 2 is bankrolled by K Ganesh, R. Ravindran under the banners of GV Films and Trident Arts. Besides this, he will also feature in M. S. Arjun directorial Yung Mung Sung which is bankrolled by K. S. Sivaraman under the banners of Vasan Visual Ventures. The superstar will then appear in Pon Manickavel which is being directed by A. C. Mugil Chellappan under the banners of Jhabak Movies. Interestingly, Prabhu Deva also has Tamannah starrer Khamoshi which is helmed by Chakri Toleti, bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani under the banners of Pooja Films and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Sunil Shetty, Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Sudeep and Madhu in his to be released kitty.

Watch the most views songs of Prabhu Deva that force us to hit the dance floor whenever we hear it:

Well, Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are all set to reunite for Dabangg’s third instalment after working together in Wanted, 10 years ago. Helmed by Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will be made under the banners of Salman Khan Productions. Just like the first two movies of Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan starrer is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

