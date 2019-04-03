Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: India's favourite dancer cum choreographer Prabhu Deva turned 46 today and we wish him all the luck for his upcoming future. Deva is been claimed as India's Michael Jackson for his fast-paced dancing moves and he is also a brilliant actor and director who acted and directed many movies, some of his movies are listed below.

Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: Indian actor, dancer cum choreographer Prabhu Deva turned 46 today, one among the best hoofers of India, started his acting career in the late ’90s, featured himself in several commercially successful films such as Kadhalan (1994), Minsara Kanavu and VIP (1997) and many more. The talented dancer has performed and designed a wide range of dancing styles and has garnered two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. He has also been awarded Padma Shree award, this year for his contributions to the art. Prabhu Deva is also known as, India’s Michael Jackson for his fast-paced dancing moves. Apart from it, Deva proved himself a well-talented actor, mesmerised his fans with his acting skills. Some of his films are listed below.

Kaadhalan:

This film witnessed Prabhu Deva’s romantic charm where he romanced his co-actor Nagma.

Minsara Kanavu:

In this film, Prabhu is been paired with Bollywood actor Kajol and the pair garnered much love from all the audience for their on-screen chemistry.

Love Birds:

This is another romantic flick, where Prabhu Deva has romanced Nagma and enchanted everyone with his excellent dance moves.

Mr Romeo:

This movie got a good response from all audience, due to the high-class combination of two dance of two most talented dancers cum actors Shilpa Shetty and Prabhu Deva

ABCD (Anybody can dance):

This film provided a platform to all the upcoming hoofers, this movie is based upon dancing juxtaposed with acting

Naam iruvar namakku iruvar:

In this movie, Prabhu Deva has acted in dual roles and it is a comedy based flick and the entire flick was filled with laughter.

Vaanathaipola:

It is a family entertainer film where Vijayakanth and Prabhu Deva have enacted in the superb movie.

Kaadhala Kaadhala:

In this movie, Prabhu Deva has been seen sharing screens with veteran actor Kamal Haasan,

Prabhu Deva is one among the most prominent dancers and choreographers of India. He has choreographed for over 100 movies. He serves as chairman and director of the Prabhu Deva’s Dance Academy in Singapore and has trained many famous dancers. He will be soon coming up with three of his movies Street dancer, Devi 2 and Yug Mung Sung which is to release this Year.

