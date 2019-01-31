Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who has featured in superhit films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste, Sangharsh, among many others has turned a year older today! Let us have a look at 5 of her best movies!

As the diva turns a year older, here are 5 films of Preity Zinta which are a must-watch

Bollywood actor and the owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with super hit film Dil Se turns a year older today! The diva, known for her amazing contribution to the Indian film industry and also for her charm and cute dimples, has been one of the most versatile actresses and was a national crush in the late 90s and early 2000s. Preity Zinta has not only worked in Bollywood films but has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and English films.

Preity Zinta has two Filmfare awards to her name and her breakthrough performance in family-drama Kya Kehna for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category. Preity Zinta is married to American businessman Gene Goodenough and was last seen in comedy-drama Bhaiaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol.

Preity Zinta, in her career span of 20 years has given phenomenal performances in films like Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Soldier, Koi… Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among many others.

Preity Zinta is a die-hard cricket fan is also the owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab. She has worked with all the big Bollywood stars and her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Na Ho was highly acclaimed by critics and fans.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Veer-Zaara

Kya Kehna

Salaam Namaste

Sangharsh

