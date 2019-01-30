Happy Birthday Priyadarshan: Happy birthday to the veteran director Priyadarshan who has given some top grossing movies to Bollywood. Known as the king of entertainment, Priyadarshan has given some hard-hitting raw films to the cinema. Also, some of the best films that have ever made in Bollywood belong to Priyadarshan.

Indian film director, producer and screenwriter Priyadarshan celebrates his 62nd birthday today. Priyadarshan dominated the Tollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood industries after directing different genres of films, which were equally applauded. Priyadarshan has made some hard-hitting raw films like Aakrosh, Kaalapani, Gardish and Virasaat but got great box office success with his popular comedy films. These are the 4 films that we would like to mention on his birthday to explain to you why he is the king of entertainment in Bollywood.

1. Hera Pheri

When it comes to Hera Pheri, it is said to be one of the best comedy films of Bollywood. Starring actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Hera Pheri is definitely an anytime watch.

2. Hulchul

Hulchul was one the biggest superhits of the year it was launched in. The movie was a multi-starrer which included hilarious situations and quirky dialogues which made the audience laugh everytime they watch it.

3. Hungama

Hungama was the movie with a unique Priyadarshan touch which definitely struck a chord with the audience, thanks to the witty one-liners and proper comic timing by his ensemble cast.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This movie was an official remake of the Tamil Psychological thriller Chandramukhi which was one of the biggest hit and top-grossing movies of the year. The character of Manjolika was pretty unexpected and haunting for the audience. Not to forget that the title track of the movie is still popular among the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More