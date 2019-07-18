Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: On July 18, Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra turned 37. The actor has played numerous roles in Bollywood films. She has also worked in the ABC thriller series Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday turns 37 and her fans and well-wishers are all ready to be the part of her day. The happy birthday messages are pouring for Bollywood actor. Her husband Nick Jonas would have some great surprises for his wife and actor Mrs. Jonas. Priyanka Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut as the full-fledged actress role in The Hero: Love Stroy of a Spy. Her excellent acting in other films including Andaaz, Mujse Shaadi Karogi and she received critical acclaim for her breakthrough in Krrish and Don.

Popularly known as desi girl, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Chopra has since played supporting roles in the Hollywood comedies Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen with Farhan Akhtar to play the parents of Aisha Chaudhary, a teenage motivational speaker who died of pulmonary fibrosis, in Shonali Bose’s biographical drama The Sky Is Pink. The film is slated to be released in October this year. Other actors include Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, Zaira Wasim and others. Chopra is known in the film industry for her professionalism and is often referred to as PeeCee, a nickname has given her by co-stars. She is an active social media user and has an account on Twitter since 2009, and is one of the most followed Indian actresses on the platform.

