Desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today! Quantico star made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. From Andaaz to American action comedy film Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra’s happening journey is not hidden from us. Born and brought up in Jamshedpur, Chopra’s parents Ashok and Madhu Chopra were physicians in the Indian Army. Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra was honoured with Padma Shri in 2016. Known for her philanthropic work, Chopra supports numerous causes that focus on girl child with her foundation “The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.” Listed amongst the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017, Priyanka Chopra is an actor, singer, film producer, philanthropist and a Miss World 200 pageant winner.

She has been honoured with Best Female Debut for Andaaz in 2003, Best Performance in a Negative Role in 2004 for Aitraaz, Best Actress for Fashion in 2008, Critics Award for Best Actress for 7 Khoon Maaf in 2011 and Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for Bajirao Mastani.

Take a look at the 10 best movies of Bollywood’s Desi Girl:

Krrish

Release date: 23 June 2006

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Fashion

Release date: 29 October 2008

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Dostana

Release date: 14 November 2008

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Kaminey

Release date: 14 August 2009

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Anjaana Anjaani

Release date: 1 October 2010

Director: Siddharth Anand

Agneepath

Release date: 26 January 2012

Director: Karan Malhotra

Barfi!

Release date: 14 September 2012

Director: Anurag Basu

Gunday

Release date: 14 February 2014

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Mary Kom

Release date: 5 September 2014

Director: Omung Kumar

Bajirao Mastani

Release date: 18 December 2015

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Priyanka Chopra has proved herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Fashionista was last seen in American drama A Kid Like Jake. Helmed by Silas Howard, the movie was released on January 23, 2018, at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie also stars Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Amy Landecker and Ann Dowd.

