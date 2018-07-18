An actor, singer, film producer, philanthropist, Bollywood and Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today, July 18. From her best performance in Aitraaz (20003) to bagging the best actress award for Fashion in 2008, Quantico star has never disappointed her fans with her amazing roles. The Padma Shri awardee, Peecee was born and brought in Jamshedpur to physicians in the Indian Army, Ashok and Madhu Chopra. Chopra is known for her philanthropic work that includes her support to various causes that focuses on girl child and their education with her foundation “The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.”
Take a look at 11 best songs of Daddy’s little girl on her 36th birthday!
Rab Kare
Artists: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan
Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Released: 2004
Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din
Artists: Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan
Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Released: 2004
Desi Girl
Artists: Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani
Movie: Dostana
Released: 2008
Aas Paas Khuda
Artist: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Movie: Anjaana Anjaani
Released: 2010
Gun Gun Guna
Artist: Sunidhi Chauhan
Movie: Agneepath
Released: 2011
In My City
Artist: Priyanka Chopra
Featured artist: Will.i.am
Released: 2012
Asalaam-e-Ishqum
Artists: Bappi Lahiri, Neha Bhasin
Movie: Gunday
Released: 2013
Ram Chahe Leela
Artist: Bhoomi Trivedi
Movie: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Released: 2013
Tune Maari Entriyaan
Artists: Neeti Mohan, Bappi Lahiri, Vishal Dadlani, KK
Movie: Gunday
Released: 2013
Exotic
Artist: Priyanka Chopra
Featured artist: Pitbull
Released: 2013
Dil Dhadakne Do
Artists: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar
Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do
Released: 2015