Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra! Daddy's little girl has turned 36 today, July 18. Bollywood diva who has a huge fan following worldwide has entertained us with her amazing work. Take a look at her 11 best songs from her super hit movies.

An actor, singer, film producer, philanthropist, Bollywood and Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today, July 18. From her best performance in Aitraaz (20003) to bagging the best actress award for Fashion in 2008, Quantico star has never disappointed her fans with her amazing roles. The Padma Shri awardee, Peecee was born and brought in Jamshedpur to physicians in the Indian Army, Ashok and Madhu Chopra. Chopra is known for her philanthropic work that includes her support to various causes that focuses on girl child and their education with her foundation “The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.”

Take a look at 11 best songs of Daddy’s little girl on her 36th birthday!

Rab Kare

Artists: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan

Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Released: 2004

Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan

Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Released: 2004

Desi Girl

Artists: Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani

Movie: Dostana

Released: 2008

Aas Paas Khuda

Artist: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Movie: Anjaana Anjaani

Released: 2010

Gun Gun Guna

Artist: Sunidhi Chauhan

Movie: Agneepath

Released: 2011

In My City

Artist: Priyanka Chopra

Featured artist: Will.i.am

Released: 2012

Asalaam-e-Ishqum

Artists: Bappi Lahiri, Neha Bhasin

Movie: Gunday

Released: 2013

Ram Chahe Leela

Artist: Bhoomi Trivedi

Movie: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Released: 2013

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Artists: Neeti Mohan, Bappi Lahiri, Vishal Dadlani, KK

Movie: Gunday

Released: 2013

Exotic

Artist: Priyanka Chopra

Featured artist: Pitbull

Released: 2013

Dil Dhadakne Do

Artists: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar

Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do

Released: 2015

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More