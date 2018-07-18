From ruling over the hearts of audiences with her spectacular acting in films like Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Anjana Anjani, Barfi, Mary Kom to Bajirao Mastani and now making inroads into Hollywood with films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake to Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra has emerged as one of the leading actors of Bollywood. Apart from impressing the audience with her acting skills, the diva has shown a drastic style evolution over the years and has been impressing the fashion critics worldwide with her fashion choices.
From making heads turn and representing India at International fashion events like the Met Gala to leaving an impact with her impeccable street style, the diva does not shy away from taking a risk and experiment with her style. From sporting a classy pantsuit, coloured cat-eye sunglasses to classy dresses, the diva has a team of stylists in India and in New York to look picture perfect all the time.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Why the desi girl is a true boss lady
Despite the challenge of changing her costumes 5 times a day to times when her style quotient fails to make a mark and ends up being a hot-topic for memes on social media, Peecee is willing to take the risks to live her enviable fashionista life to the fullest.
Workwise, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped the shooting schedule of her next Hollywood production Isn’t It Romantic that also stars Hollywood actors like Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Betty Giplin. After Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover and Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.
Also Read: Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: 11 best songs of Peecee on her 36th!
Here are 20 photos that prove that Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra is a true fashionista:
And then she danced the night away…. ✨ A very special thank you to @dior for making me sparkle. Also thank you to my incredible team for your brilliance and dedicated hustle…no one just “wakes up like this,” and I feel so happy to work with you and be the canvas for your creativity… @mimicuttrell @patidubroff @kenorourke1 you are genius!! @natashapal @danasupnick you made it so much easier! Love u loads!