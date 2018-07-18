Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood diva and global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 36th birthday today on July 18th. As the diva continues to win hearts with her spectacular acting skills on-screen, she makes heads turn with her personal style, that has evolved vastly over the years. From classy pant-suits to floral dresses, Priyanka has time and again proved that nobody does fashion like her.

From ruling over the hearts of audiences with her spectacular acting in films like Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Anjana Anjani, Barfi, Mary Kom to Bajirao Mastani and now making inroads into Hollywood with films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake to Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra has emerged as one of the leading actors of Bollywood. Apart from impressing the audience with her acting skills, the diva has shown a drastic style evolution over the years and has been impressing the fashion critics worldwide with her fashion choices.

From making heads turn and representing India at International fashion events like the Met Gala to leaving an impact with her impeccable street style, the diva does not shy away from taking a risk and experiment with her style. From sporting a classy pantsuit, coloured cat-eye sunglasses to classy dresses, the diva has a team of stylists in India and in New York to look picture perfect all the time.

Despite the challenge of changing her costumes 5 times a day to times when her style quotient fails to make a mark and ends up being a hot-topic for memes on social media, Peecee is willing to take the risks to live her enviable fashionista life to the fullest.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped the shooting schedule of her next Hollywood production Isn’t It Romantic that also stars Hollywood actors like Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Betty Giplin. After Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover and Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

Here are 20 photos that prove that Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra is a true fashionista:

