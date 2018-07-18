Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's 36th birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manish Malhotra and many others have shared their heartfelt wishes for the actor on Twitter. Sharing a photo with Priyanka, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor appreciated the diva for demolishing stereotypes and breaking the glass ceiling.

With more than 16 years in the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra has emerged as a global performer and one of the most influential personalities in the world. As the diva continues to win hearts of the global audience with her spectacular performances and stellar persona, she remains a desi girl at heart. On the occasion of her 36th birthday, her millions of fans and Bollywood celebrities are showering birthday wishes on the actor that continues to rule at the theatrical screens and outside it.

To extend his birthday wishes for the actor, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor posted a photo of both of them on his Twitter handle and tweeted that seeing her demolish stereotypes and breaking glass ceiling is the greatest thing in the world. He added that he is cheering for her as she takes on the world and wished her more adventures and victories.

Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Seeing you demolish stereotypes & break glass ceilings everywhere you go is the most incredible thing! Cheering you on as you take over the world! Wishing you many more adventures & victories! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/zE4iw8aLYO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 18, 2018

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shared her heartfelt wishes for the diva on her Twitter handle and called her a small town girl aiming for global domination. In her tweet, Madhuri wrote that Priyanka is an inspiration for so many young girls and she is so proud of her.

A small town girl aiming for global domination! You are a big inspiration for so many young girls @priyankachopra! I'm so proud of you. Here's wishing you the happiest birthday and a year full of success, joy & happiness 💗🤗 #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 18, 2018

Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that she is one of the few global icons from India who have made it in the industry without a filmy background and is an inspiration for many. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a photo of Priyanka on his official Instagram account and wished her a very happy birthday.

One of the few Global Icons of Indian Origin.. One who made it without an Industry Family Background at the National and International Level.. An Inspiration for Many.. Wishing @priyankachopra a Happy Birthday and Wishing her loads of success..#HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/p66qRvZ3DO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 18, 2018

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. After this, the diva will kickstart the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood projects like Bharat and The Sky Is Pink.

Here’s how Bollywood celebrities are wishing Priyanka Chopra on her 36th birthday:

@priyankachopra #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra there’s truly no one like you …. you inspire and how 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 hats off to your spirit , your achievements and JUST THE WAY YOU ARE … stay blessed and keep inspiring — Amruta Khanvilkar (@AmrutaOfficial) July 18, 2018

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our very pretty Desi girl 😍

A missworld, actress, dancer, singer, producer

All this in one person can do @priyankachopra #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopraDay pic.twitter.com/0Amcp6BaEz — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) July 18, 2018

If the stars stopped shining and the sun took a vacation, you would be the perfect replacement because you shine so bright. U make India Proud . Happy birthday! @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/fbHaXiYEKT — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 18, 2018

@priyankachopra , wish you each year with the love and prayers that you should do us even prouder.. and you have! To much more your way 💕 #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra #youinspire — Shashaa Tirupati (@sashasublime) July 18, 2018

Happy birthday to the super hot super inspiring @priyankachopra ❤️😍😘😘. For showing us how it’s done. For all the blood, sweat and tears. For leading the way. Burn! — J (@jiteshpillaai) July 18, 2018

I still recall the zippy song of @priyankachopra voice by me in #Pinky made a chartbuster in #Bollywood. The way she is making our #India known by her different idolize in #Hollywood. I wish her tons of success for the future #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/nTqR8RByTS — Mamta Sharma (@mamtamuzik) July 17, 2018

Happy birthday @priyankachopra , may God bless you with all the happiness , love and most beautiful smiles this year. Lot’s of ❤️. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 18, 2018

