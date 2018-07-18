With more than 16 years in the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra has emerged as a global performer and one of the most influential personalities in the world. As the diva continues to win hearts of the global audience with her spectacular performances and stellar persona, she remains a desi girl at heart. On the occasion of her 36th birthday, her millions of fans and Bollywood celebrities are showering birthday wishes on the actor that continues to rule at the theatrical screens and outside it.

To extend his birthday wishes for the actor, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor posted a photo of both of them on his Twitter handle and tweeted that seeing her demolish stereotypes and breaking glass ceiling is the greatest thing in the world. He added that he is cheering for her as she takes on the world and wished her more adventures and victories.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shared her heartfelt wishes for the diva on her Twitter handle and called her a small town girl aiming for global domination. In her tweet, Madhuri wrote that Priyanka is an inspiration for so many young girls and she is so proud of her.

Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that she is one of the few global icons from India who have made it in the industry without a filmy background and is an inspiration for many. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a photo of Priyanka on his official Instagram account and wished her a very happy birthday.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. After this, the diva will kickstart the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood projects like Bharat and The Sky Is Pink.

Here’s how Bollywood celebrities are wishing Priyanka Chopra on her 36th birthday:

