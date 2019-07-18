Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is having one blast of a year from making her Bollywood comeback with The Sky is Pink to getting hitched with love Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is surely having one great birthday. Watch videos

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Desi Girl to Sucker, see top 10 songs of PC

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From starting her career with Tamil film Thamizhan to making her Hollywood debut with Quantico and Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra who turned a year older today has surely achieved a lot. The established Indian actress who married her boyfriend Nick Jonas earlier this year apart from being an actor is a singer, producer, and also a television host.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra who was supposed to make her comeback with Salman Khan in Bharat but due to her wedding responsibilities and prior comittmnets she left the project. Now she will be making her entry into Bollywood with Dil Dhadakne Do star Farhan Akhtar in The Sky in Pink. The film is one of the much-awaited movies of this year.

The 37-year-old star, Priyanka Chopra has featured in many music videos and even has done quite a few item songs be it, Desi Girl, Say Na Say Na, Pinga, Ram Chahe Leela, Pinky, Asalaam E Ishqum, Babi Badshah, and more. So let’s take a look at some of her top 10 hit songs here:

1. Desi Girl from Dostana

Priyanka Chopra is known as the Desi Girl of Bollywood because of this dance anthem! Take a look at the song here:

2. Exotic ft Pitbull

Another song which was the chartbuster of 2013 has crossed 174,584,617views till now on Youtube. Watch video here:

3. In my city ft Will I am

The ever so gorgeous star Priyanka Chopra is a diva and hse knows it, take a look at her another Hollywood album here:

4. Sucker- Jonas Brothers ft Priyanka Chopra ft Sophie Turner

The song which released earlier this year was one of the Hollywood chartbuster song for weeks and has crossed more than 178,814,367 views in a span of just a few months. Watch video:

5. I can’t make you love me

Starring Priyanka Chopra in lead role is another song from her Hollywood album. Watch video:

6. Coming back to her top Hindi chartbuster songs, one such song was Say Na Say Na with Abhishek Bachchan from the movie Bluffmaster. Watch video

7. Jiya from Gunday

Priyanka Chopra has worked with all the big stars of the industry be it Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar or more. This song from the movie Gunday is another hit from her kitty. See video

8. Pinga from Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Copra have shared the screens thrice and this song was one of the highest viewed videos where Priyanka Chopra danced with Deepika Padukone.

9. Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do

Happy go song, Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do is a must dance song, see video

10. Chhup Jaa Chuup Ja from Waqt Race Against Time

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the sensuous song will surely make you want to see the movie.

Watch some of her other songs here:

