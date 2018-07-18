Bollywood’s desi girl, Global sensation, UNICEF Goodwill ambassador and a girl whose smile lights up the entire room when she walks in, she is none other than Priyanka Chopra. Words fall short when one has to pour out words for their true inspiration. Be it paving her way into Bollywood without any godfather, winning over the hearts of audiences by portraying a negative role on-screen in Aitraaz that released in 2004, carving out her space in the Hollywood film industry to representing India on a global platform, Priyanka Chopra is a true boss lady.
From rumours of a catfight to linkup speculations, the diva truly believes in ‘Kuch to Log Kahenge, Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kehna’ and continues to inspire millions of young girls, making her one of the Top 100 influential celebrities in the world.
Very grateful to the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to meet me, Shri J.P. Nadda (Indian Health Minister) and Mrs. Michelle Bachelet, (former President of Chile, incoming #PMNCH Chair) in regards to being a patron for the Partners' Forum which is being held in New Delhi in December this year. The aim is very important – the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. This year, India will play host to the largest ever Partners' Forum, with more than 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries. It was an insightful, positive conversation which was very heartening and inspiring because of the personal commitment of everyone at the meeting. We covered a lot of ground from the various efforts being taken by individual countries & partners to building a collective environment that could help propel the change we seek for a better world. We started something important today and I am looking forward to what is being set in motion. @narendramodi #JPNadda #MichelleBachelet #2018PMNCHLive #PMNCH #PartnersForum
Thank you @moiraforbes for having me at this year’s Forbes Women’s Summit, and thank you to the incredible #IndraNooyi for sharing the massive load with me! Being tasked with the responsibility of inspiring a room full of achievers is no easy feat. Each one of you is making a mark on the world, and yesterday was proof that we’re stronger together. It was my honor to spend the day with you. Keep on kicking ass! @forbes #GirlBoss #ForbesWomen
I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is…but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future. Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realized you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.. I'm so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again. ❤️
As the diva works day and night to maintain a balance between Hollywood and Bollywood, the transition has not been as easy as it seems. In a recent interview with a leading American daily, Peecee revealed that she was denied a role in Hollywood because of her skin colour. However, she continues to keep her head held high and maintain her ground that she will not feed to the stereotypes people have about Bollywood at the global platform. One of the prime example being her spectacular portrayal of Alex Parish in Quantico.
From speaking out loud on sexism, racism, pay parity and gender discrimination to working towards making the world a better place, the diva has truly made a dent on the global platform with her loud and clear message that she is here and she is here to rule.
This is little Shohida (8 months old), who stole my heart with her infectious smile. It’s a poignant reminder of the dichotomy of life…here she was getting all the help she needed, when just a few months before, her mother, Alada (who was only 19 years old at the time) walked for 15 days, while 6 months pregnant with her ,to get across the border. It shows us that there is hope left in this world. When you’re dealing with a mass exodus of thousands of people, who have been displaced from their homes and are desperate for refuge, the need for proper health and nutrition takes center stage…especially for women and children. On the various Unicef Field Visits I have taken, I am always surprised by the simple yet effective solutions that @unicef and their partners develop to deal with the most dire and pressing situations and issues. This is something I experienced again today during my visit to the Nutrition Centre at the Jamtoli camp in Cox’s Bazar. More than 60,000 babies have been born in the camps over the past 8 months, so this center is an essential resource for new mothers to learn about proper feeding and nutrition. It all begins with the MUAC, a process where the child’s middle upper arm is measured to ascertain their nutrition level. From there, aids create a program for the child and a nutrient rich, ready-to-eat peanut paste is portioned out for each child based on the severity of malnutrition. At the Center mother’s are also taught basic hygiene and good health practices when they are in their homes. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
As I walk into the Women Friendly Space at the Jamtoli Camp, I am instantly struck by a certain calmness. These camps are loud & crowded, actually overcrowded, and so to find a quiet oasis, in this case a small hut with a tarp roof and thatched bamboo walls, is surprising. But for the girls in this camp, this is what they call their “house of peace.” It’s a place they can come and just be. A place to interact with friends, seek counselling, learn about hygiene, or learn life skills like art and music. There are approx 50 Women Friendly Spaces in the camps, just like this one, that on any given day see 50-70 Rohingya girls seeking these safe havens. The centers open at 9am, but there is seldom a day when the women aren’t lined up early, waiting for the doors to open. It is here that I met three 18 year old young women, in particular, who’s stories really shook me – their names have been omitted to protect their identities. They recounted lives of pain and suffering so horrifying…it’s difficult to fathom. One scarred with memories of houses in her village being burned – she and her parents traveled for two days to get here, passing hundreds of decapitated and dismembered bodies along the way. Another shared stories of young girls being pulled from their homes to be raped and tortured. They even tried to kill her and cut her with a knife, but she fought back. How did you manage to be so brave, I asked her…she replied, “If you’re born you will die, so I’m not scared of dying today.” In what world is it normal for an 18 year old girl to have this perspective on life?! The third young woman traveled for nearly two weeks on foot through the forest, where her youngest brother died along the way. There was lots of rape and torture back home she told me, and some women’s breasts were even cut off. While their lives are safer now, they are all still struggling. They know that with an education they can get a job and create better lives for their family, like buying protein for their meals, and clean drinking water. It’s literally as basic as that. Please help however you can, no donation is too small…go to www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef
When Mansur Ali, 12 yrs old, first came to the Child Friendly Space (CFS) at the Balukhali camp, he was only drawing scenes of bloodshed and violence. Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer… or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have. Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again… even if its only for just a few hours a day. For the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh this is the only space that allows them to be kids. These Child Friendly Spaces created by @unicef give kids access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc. The space has often proved to be very therapeutic, helping these kids deal with the horrific situations they faced.. the @unicef aid workers work tirelessly to make sure these children find their spirit again. It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are… NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels
