Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turns a year older today on July 18, 2018. With almost 16 years in the entertainment industry, the diva has not only emerged as Bollywood diva and global icon but also a philanthropist. As she continues to conquer the global space with her incredible acting skills and bright smile, here are all the reasons that make the desi girl a true boss lady.

Bollywood’s desi girl, Global sensation, UNICEF Goodwill ambassador and a girl whose smile lights up the entire room when she walks in, she is none other than Priyanka Chopra. Words fall short when one has to pour out words for their true inspiration. Be it paving her way into Bollywood without any godfather, winning over the hearts of audiences by portraying a negative role on-screen in Aitraaz that released in 2004, carving out her space in the Hollywood film industry to representing India on a global platform, Priyanka Chopra is a true boss lady.

From rumours of a catfight to linkup speculations, the diva truly believes in ‘Kuch to Log Kahenge, Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kehna’ and continues to inspire millions of young girls, making her one of the Top 100 influential celebrities in the world.

As the diva works day and night to maintain a balance between Hollywood and Bollywood, the transition has not been as easy as it seems. In a recent interview with a leading American daily, Peecee revealed that she was denied a role in Hollywood because of her skin colour. However, she continues to keep her head held high and maintain her ground that she will not feed to the stereotypes people have about Bollywood at the global platform. One of the prime example being her spectacular portrayal of Alex Parish in Quantico.

From speaking out loud on sexism, racism, pay parity and gender discrimination to working towards making the world a better place, the diva has truly made a dent on the global platform with her loud and clear message that she is here and she is here to rule.

As the daddy’s little girl continues to wear her heart on her sleeve, she has proved she is not afraid to follow her heart and give a heed to the haters. Be it transcending from Bollywood to Hollywood and emerging as a global artist or dating whoever she wants to.

