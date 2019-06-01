Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Known for his various movies such as 3 idiots, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu and won every rom-com lover's hearts with his chocolate boy's image in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is celebrating his 49th birthday. The actor who is liked by his fans has always made sure to put his best efforts in showcasing his acting talent in various movies.

Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Bollywood actor R Madhavan, who gained his popularity for his role from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and carved his own niche in the industry is ringing in his 49th birthday. Tamil actor has time and again proved his worth in the industry after giving hits such as 3 idiots, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu and Saala Khadoos. The actor is presently busy shooting for a biopic based on ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and is leaving no stone unturned prepping his role. Reportedly, he will be sported in an all-new look which is spitting the image of the ISRO scientist. He took the Internet by storm after sharing his photos of his transformation on Instagram.

Followed by a massive fan following, the actor is continued to inspire with his acting skills and choice of roles. Till now, his several movies are considered as timeless which can be watched anytime without giving a double thought.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are the 5 best movies of the actor which you can watch anytime

1. 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is based on the journey of three friends when they met during their engineering days where they used to inspire everyone to think differently. The movie takes an interesting turn when their one of the companions gets out of contact. During their search, they revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friendship.

2. Saala Khadoos

The plot revolves around a former boxer who quits his passion for boxing over the underlying politics and became a coach of a fisherwoman to live his dream through her.

3. Tanu Weds Manu

The character of R Madhavan (Manu) comes to India in search of a bride for himself. In their first meeting, he falls for Tanu at first sight. But Tanu, a free-spirited girl is no plans of marrying him.

4. 13 B

The movie revolves around the character of R Madhavan who experiences supernatural activities at his new apartment. A daily soap which is being telecast exclusively on his TV, showing the future of his family. R Madhavan takes the plunge in solving the unresolved mysterious circumstances that occur at his new apartment.

5. Ramji Gaye Londonwale

R Madhavan essays the role of Ramji who is a skilled vegetarian cook and goes to the United Kingdom where his hilarious stints in the movie tickle the funny bones. Later, his short stay in the United Kingdom doesn’t live for more days. The Immigration Authorities conducts an investigation which is crucial for Ramji as it can result in the character’s arrest. How he answers every question makes the movie even more worth watching.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App