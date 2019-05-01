Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Radhika Madan is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her next film Angrezi Medium in Udaipur with Irrfan Khan. Today, the actor turns a year older. On her birthday, here are some gorgeous photos of the lovely actor:

Television turned Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is one of the most hardworking actors of the industry. The talented actor leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her versatile roles in daily soaps as well as films. Today, the young actor turns a year older. The actor is currently hitting headlines for numerous reasons. Some time back, the actor confirmed about her next film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and recently, reports suggest that Vishal Bharatwaj has finalised Radhika for a role in his next film Chhuriyaan with Sanya Malhotra. The hardworking actor commenced her career while she was just 19 and after completing her first show, the actor worked on grooming herself and also improved her acting.

After much time, the actor was discovered by Ekta Kapoor at a show in the national capital. From there Ekta Kapoor decided to give her a chance and featured the lovely actor in daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Though earlier she was not much aware of acting and in an interview the actor revealed that it took a lot of time by the production team to discover her acting talent.

Not just an actor, she is an expert in dancing and knows how to set the stage on fire with her hip hop, B-boying and Krumping move. In an Interview, the actor revealed that once she ran away from the shoot of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She further added upon saying that all her frustration, stress disappeared when she saw her first episode on TV. Her first award further pushed her to even do more better.

Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Angrezi Medium in Udaipur and feels the honour to share the screens with actors like Irrfan Khan. After finishing this schedule, the next schedule will start in June in London. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor was also supposed to join the shoot in May but the actor wanted to spend some time with her son Taimur Ali Khan as shorty his summer vacations will also begin. She will join the shoot in June.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App