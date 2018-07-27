Happy birthday Rahul Bose! The film actor turned screenwriter, director, social activist and rugby player made his acting debut in 1988 with The Perfect Murder movie. The versatile actor of Bollywood industry was honoured with Lt. Governor’s Commendation Award for services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands in 2012. From Dil Dhadakne Do to Poorna: Courage Has No Limit, the National Film Awardee is celebrating his 51st birthday today! The actor came to after his movie Jhankaar Veats starring RD Burman became a super hit.
Take a look at the 8 best movies of Rahul Bose that proves he is a born actor:
The Japanese Wife
Release date: 9 April 2010
Director: Aparna Sen
Cast: Rahul Bose, Raima Sen, Chigusa Takaku, Kunal Basu
Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam
Release date: 22 August 2008 (India)
Director: Sanjay Chhel
Cast: Mallika Sherawat, Rahul Bose, Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Joshi
Anuranan
Initial release: 28 November 2006
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Cast: Rahul Bose, Rituparna Sengupta, Raima Sen, Rajat Kapoor
Jhankaar Beats
Release: 20 June 2003
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Shayan Munshi, Rinke Khanna, Riya Sen
Mr. and Mrs. Iyer
Release date: 19 July 2002
Director: Aparna Sen
Cast: Konkana Sen, Rahul Bose
Chameli
Release date: 31 December 2003
Directors: Sudhir Mishra, Anant Balani
Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Rinke Khanna
Pyaar Ke Side Effects
Release date: 15 September 2006
Director: Saket Chaudhary
Cast: Rahul Bose, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Sophie Choudary
Shaurya
Release date: 4 April 2008
Director: Samar Khan
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffrey, Minissha Lamba