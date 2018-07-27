Rahul Bose turns 51 today! The versatile actor, screenwriter, director, social activist and rugby player, Rahul Bose is known for his amazing performances in Bengali and Bollywood movies. Lt. Governor's Commendation Award holder made his acting debut with The Perfect Murder in 1988. The actor is all set to entertain his huge fan following with upcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2.

Happy birthday Rahul Bose! The film actor turned screenwriter, director, social activist and rugby player made his acting debut in 1988 with The Perfect Murder movie. The versatile actor of Bollywood industry was honoured with Lt. Governor’s Commendation Award for services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands in 2012. From Dil Dhadakne Do to Poorna: Courage Has No Limit, the National Film Awardee is celebrating his 51st birthday today! The actor came to after his movie Jhankaar Veats starring RD Burman became a super hit.

Take a look at the 8 best movies of Rahul Bose that proves he is a born actor:

The Japanese Wife

Release date: 9 April 2010

Director: Aparna Sen

Cast: Rahul Bose, Raima Sen, Chigusa Takaku, Kunal Basu



Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam

Release date: 22 August 2008 (India)

Director: Sanjay Chhel

Cast: Mallika Sherawat, Rahul Bose, Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Joshi

Anuranan

Initial release: 28 November 2006

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Cast: Rahul Bose, Rituparna Sengupta, Raima Sen, Rajat Kapoor

Jhankaar Beats

Release: 20 June 2003

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Shayan Munshi, Rinke Khanna, Riya Sen

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer

Release date: 19 July 2002

Director: Aparna Sen

Cast: Konkana Sen, Rahul Bose

Chameli

Release date: 31 December 2003

Directors: Sudhir Mishra, Anant Balani

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Rinke Khanna

Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Release date: 15 September 2006

Director: Saket Chaudhary

Cast: Rahul Bose, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Sophie Choudary

Shaurya

Release date: 4 April 2008

Director: Samar Khan

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffrey, Minissha Lamba

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More