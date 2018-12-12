Happy birthday Rajinikanth: Rajinkanth turns 68 today i.e. December 12! Not just South, Rajinikanth is thoroughly loved and adored in the Bollywood industry. The superstar is not only an actor in the film fraternity, he is worshipped as god by his millions of fan following. Take a look at the 10 best dialogues of Rajinikanth from his superhit Tamil films.

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: Rajinkanth turns 68 today i.e. December 12! Not just South, Rajinikanth is thoroughly loved and adored in the Bollywood industry. The superstar is not only an actor in the film fraternity, he is worshipped as god by his millions of fan following. Be it his style, his amazing performances in the films, his way of treating his collegues and fans, Rajinikanth is known for his humbleness. Born and brought up in Bangalore, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad is popularly known as Rajinikanth. The Tamil superstar began his acting career with Apoorva Raangangal in 1975, ever since then the megastar of Tollywood has not looked back.

Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the grand success of 2.0. The movie which was released on November 29, has so far garnered over Rs 543 crore at the box office which has broken the record of Bahubali too. Well, this is not the first time that Rajinkanth starrer has done a tremondous job. He is known as the megastar because everytime he comes up with a film, his characters are unique and mesmerising. Take a look at the 10 best dialogues of Rajinikanth from his superhit Tamil films.

“Un kooda vazharatha vida deva kooda sagarathu mael!”

“Andavan solran…Arunachalam mudikaran”

“Nan eppo varuven eppadi varuvenu yarukkum theriyathu…ana vara vendiya nerathula correctah varuven”

“Theepettiku rendu pakkam urasinathan thee pidikkum..ana, intha alex pandianuku entha pakkam urasinalum thee pidikum.”

“Inga santhosam iruntha enga ponalum santhosam…in santhosam ilainu vachukonga enga ponalum..”

“Ketta paiyan sir intha kaali”

“Kanna panninga than kootama varum…Singam singleahtan varum”

“Yeyyy….seeviduven.”

“Yosikama pesamaten..pesina piragu yosikka maten” and “Katham..Katham..”

“Namma alunga kitta namma Thai mozhila pesarathutanga namakku mariyathai…Tamilaiyea pesunga”

