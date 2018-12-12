Rajinikanth, lovingly known as Thalaivar, is one of the greatest superstars of Indian cinema. With his charismatic personality, humble roots and the ability to transform himself into multiple characters over the years has accorded him a god-like status. When his films hit the big screen, it is not just another weekend release but a festival, which is celebrated with dance, cheer and joy. As Thalaivar turns 68 today on December 12, his fans have flooded social media with their heartwarming wishes.
Citing his success story from a bus conductor to a superstar, Rajinikanth has given his fans a real-life example of rags to riches with his sheer hard work, determination and persistence. The craze of Rajinikanth has reached to such heights that hashtags like #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth, #HappyBirthdaySuperstar, #HappyBirthdayThalaiva and #HBDThalaivaa are trending on top Twitter charts.
Have a look at how fans and celebrities are extending their birthday wishes to the superstar on social media:
Born in Bangalore, then Mysore State and now Karnataka, Rajinikanth made his acting debut with K Balachander’s film Apoorva Raagangal. Post which, he starred in blockbuster films like Baasha, Thalapathi, Muthu, Baasha Padaiyappa, Enthiran and many more. With this, the actor made his only International appearance in the film Bloodstone that released in 1988.
This year, Rajinikanth delivered 2 big releases-Kaala and 2.0. While Kaala was a sleeper hit, 2.0 is taking the box office by storm and setting new records. Helmed by S Shankar, 2.0, regarded as the spiritual successor of Enthiran, is regarded as one of the most expensive Indian films.
