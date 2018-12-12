Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Rajinikanth aka the god of Indian cinema has turned a year older today on December 12. As the superstar rings in his 68th birthday, fans and celebrities have flooded social media with their heartwarming wishes. Hashtags like #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth, #HappyBirthdaySuperstar, #HappyBirthdayThalaiva and #HBDThalaivaa have paved their way to top trends.

Rajinikanth, lovingly known as Thalaivar, is one of the greatest superstars of Indian cinema. With his charismatic personality, humble roots and the ability to transform himself into multiple characters over the years has accorded him a god-like status. When his films hit the big screen, it is not just another weekend release but a festival, which is celebrated with dance, cheer and joy. As Thalaivar turns 68 today on December 12, his fans have flooded social media with their heartwarming wishes.

Citing his success story from a bus conductor to a superstar, Rajinikanth has given his fans a real-life example of rags to riches with his sheer hard work, determination and persistence. The craze of Rajinikanth has reached to such heights that hashtags like #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth, #HappyBirthdaySuperstar, #HappyBirthdayThalaiva and #HBDThalaivaa are trending on top Twitter charts.

Have a look at how fans and celebrities are extending their birthday wishes to the superstar on social media:

Happy birthday Superstar Rajinikanth. You have always been, are and will be the most stylish man that the world has ever seen. It'd be impossible to list out the memories I have on waiting for your films, watching it and living it. Here's to much more 🙏 #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) December 11, 2018

Sometimes you don't need a star to walk, talk or rock to cheer you up. Just a laugh is enough. Thalaivar's laugh, is more than enough.#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/IOhZ4AynTs — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) December 11, 2018

A very happy birthday to the most grounded & humble, everyone's favourite superstar, @rajinikanth sir 🙂 Wish you eternal happiness and bliss!#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 12, 2018

The Man who introduced STYLE in cinema 🔥👌 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/svcDo8GOxx — VerithanaM 2.0 (@VickyVjAddict) December 11, 2018

I'm not sure whether there will be another #SuperstarRajinikanth in Indian cinema. IMO in future, no one will be able to create and retain the superstardom like him. At the age of 69, he is still the #SuperOne. This man is a phenomenon. DOT #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/V0grd5nQPd — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 11, 2018

Wishing the happiest birthday to the one and only @rajinikanth 🎂 Whether as Parattai or Raghavendra. As Indiran or Chandran. Or, my favorite, Surya in Thalapathi – always he captures our hearts and emotions. Hope he has a wonderful year ahead ❤#hbdsuperstarrajinikanth pic.twitter.com/cUB8iNctZh — Samantha (@SamanthaJoGoes) December 11, 2018

Here's wishing the man who's been an inspiration for generations, @rajinikanth sir, a very happy birthday!!!

Wish you good health & happiness always! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2018

When I was a kid the actor my mum most fancied was Rajinikanth. So happy birthday to my mum's biggest crush & a God of Indian cinema @rajinikanth ⭐️#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth #Rajinikanth — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 11, 2018

Happy Birthday To The One & Only Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir " God Of Cinema " You Are My Fav Actor From My Child ! No One Can Recreate Your Style its Inbuilt !

Waiting To See You As A Leader Soon 😊🙏 Hope It Happens Soon #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth #HBDThalaivaa pic.twitter.com/N7QRhN5WL1 — Gouri G Kishan (@GouriGKishan) December 11, 2018

#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth – The one and only. At age 68, no one has or will ever have his level of mass craze and collection pull. Still ruling the BO as a top commercial hero. Wish he keeps going on and on. His films have been an integral part of all our lives#PettaPongalParaak — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 11, 2018

Born in Bangalore, then Mysore State and now Karnataka, Rajinikanth made his acting debut with K Balachander’s film Apoorva Raagangal. Post which, he starred in blockbuster films like Baasha, Thalapathi, Muthu, Baasha Padaiyappa, Enthiran and many more. With this, the actor made his only International appearance in the film Bloodstone that released in 1988.

This year, Rajinikanth delivered 2 big releases-Kaala and 2.0. While Kaala was a sleeper hit, 2.0 is taking the box office by storm and setting new records. Helmed by S Shankar, 2.0, regarded as the spiritual successor of Enthiran, is regarded as one of the most expensive Indian films.

