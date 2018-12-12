Rajinikanth started his acting career 43 years back in 1975 with Tamil film Apoorva Raaganal, where he played the role of Pandiyan. The movie was helmed by iconic director K. Balachander. In an interview, the director once quoted that 'While other stars take elevators to stardom, Rajinikanth took stairs'. For fans, a Rajini film isn’t just a film. It’s a festival.

Happy birthday Thalaivar: From a bus conductor to near- god status Rajinikanth has created a mark in the industry whether it be Telugu, Kannada, Tamil or Bollywood Rajinikanth is worldwide famous for his amazing acting skills, his simplicity and his to the ground and humble nature. Currently, Thalivas is basking in the success of his latest film 2.0 opposite Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. As of now the film 2.0 is one of the most expensive movies of the year with a budget of 600 crores. In the movie, the 68-year-old actor plays the role of Chitti, a robot who fights Akshay Kumar, Pakshirajan who has vowed to save the birds from the harmful radiations from the mobile phones.

Rajinikanth started his acting career 43 years back in 1975 with Tamil film Apoorva Raaganal, where he played the role of Pandiyan. The movie was helmed by iconic director K. Balachander. In an interview, the director once quoted that ‘While other stars take elevators to stardom, Rajinikanth took stairs’. For fans, a Rajini film isn’t just a film. It’s a festival. So here we get you Rajinikanth’s top 5 iconic memorable characters. Take a look:

This year Rajinikanth had two back to back blockbusters hits. The first release of 2018 was Kaala where he played the role of a gangster who protects his people.

2. In 2010, Enthiran, the first sequel of Robot opposite Aishwarya Rai was the highest grossing movies of the year. In the movie, Rajinikanth did a dual role. He played the role of Chitti and a scientist.

3. In 2012, Rajinikanth recreated the magic of Sivaji: The Boss with its 3D version. The movie, which released on his birthday was one of the highest grossing movies of that year.

4. One of the most amazing movies, Kabali which is an action drama film which revolves around a gang war. In the movie, Radhika Apte was also seen in a pivotal role

5. Rajinikanth will be next seen in Petta, which will release on the auspicious occasion of Pongal in 2019. In the movie Petta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen making his debut into the Tollywood industry.

