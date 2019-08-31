Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao has turned a year older today. Have a look at 5 upcoming films rejected by the star.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the best talents we have in the Hindi film industry in current generation. With films like Newton, Bareilly ki Barfi, Omerta, Shahid, Citylights, Stree and his latest Judgementall Hai Kya, the actor has time and again proved that he can slip into any character with effortless ease and guarantee critical acclaim. Needless to say, Rajkummar is on every filmmaker’s wishlist.

As he continues to climb up the popularity charts, there are a number of upcoming films that were offered to him but couldn’t materialize due to multiple reasons. While some of them are known secrets, many are away from the public eye.

Have a look at the upcoming films turned down by Rajkummar Rao:

Chhapaak: Rajkummar Rao was the first choice for male lead in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone. However, he couldn’t do the film due to date issues. Calling it a loss, Rajkummar told a news portal that he loved the script but his dates were messed up. However, he is looking forward to the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Before Kartik Aaryan, the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was offered to Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. Rajkummar Rao reportedly denied the film as he is already working on Stree franchise and does not want to do a film in the same genre.

Chhichhore: Reports are rife that Rajkummar Rao was offered Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. However, he denied the film as he didn’t wanted to be a part of two-hero project. Clarifying his stance on the same, Rajkummar Rao later told a news portal that he has immense respect for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and really likes his work but they never met for the said film. He doesn’t know where the speculations are coming from.

Dostana 2: While accepting that he was approached for Dostana 2, Rajkummar said that he has immense respect for Karan Johar but this one did not work out. Hopefully, the audience can hear something exciting from them soon.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan: Rajkummar Rao was reportedly approached to play a homosexual in the film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. But, he turned down the offer because the latter has a better role in the film. Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana have previously worked together in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

