Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: It's my birthday that is what Bollywood versatile actor Rajkummar Rao is saying today. The dapper turns a year old and with that, he also completed his almost 10 years in the Bollywood industry. Watch 5 best performances of Rajkummar Rao.

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Bollywood versatile Actor Rajkummar Rao turns a year older today. The star with his prowess acting challenging the Khan’s era in the industry, even his harshest detractors couldn’t deny the fact, that he is one of the most talented actors of the industry who has done justice to every script given to him. From a serious to comic roles he has done it all.

The dapper has almost completed his 10 years in Bollywood film industry with that he has marked his mettle in the entertainment industry with the films like Stree, Newton, Behen Hogi Teri, Trapped, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, CityLights, Shahid. Raj with his hard work proved, that to be in the industry one shouldn’t have to be a star kid, rather he/she must have passion and dedication towards work.

The actor got Rs 11,000 paycheck for his first film and now with her prowess acting, he has been counted as one of the topmost actors in Bollywood. With that, Raj is very much particular when it comes to choosing a script, Raj wants to accept new challenging roles for that he reads each of the scripts presented to him, however, recently he rejected Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak.

Raj’s extraordinary journey has to be lauded and mentioned to her fans, once the actor stepped into the industry he changed his surname from Yadav to Rao, he also completed his acting course from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. The dapper debuted in Bollywood with the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and till now he has worked in more than 40 films.

Raj’s prolific acting bagged many awards like National Film Award, Filmfare Awards, Best Actor (Critics), Trapped (2017), Best Supporting Actor for Bareilly Ki Barfi and an Asia Pacific Screen Award for Newton. No doubt hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice is the only key to success which Rajkummar proved it.

Here are Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 performances which will make your day!

