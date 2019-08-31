Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao turned a year older today. He is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has completed 10 years in the film industry and has been proving himself time and again by giving mindblowing performances. Rao has the ability to fit into any role given to him perfectly.

Rajkumar has come a long way in his acting career and has given many big hits so far including Love, Sex Aur Dhoka, Newton, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, CityLights, Shahid among others. Raj has proved it’s not important to be a star kid to enter the film industry, his passion and dedication towards work have done it all. In fact, he is a big competitor to all the new-age actors and even Khan’s. In ten years, he has worked in around 40 films and the talented actor has also bagged many awards.

On the special occasion of his birthday, netizens took to Twitter and wished the actor with love and respect. Many fans have Tweeted for the actor and appreciated him for his incredible acting skills. Apart from that many celebrities have wished the actor and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. Have a look:

On the work front, Rajkumar was last seen in Jugdementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. The dark comedy got mixed reviews from fans but the Raj was praised for his performance. The actor recently rejected the film Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone.

