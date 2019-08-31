Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Judgementall Hai Kya actor Rajkumar Rao turns a year older today. Raj is known for giving mind-blowing performances. On his birthday, his fans and celebrities wish the actor on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao turned a year older today. He is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has completed 10 years in the film industry and has been proving himself time and again by giving mindblowing performances. Rao has the ability to fit into any role given to him perfectly.

Rajkumar has come a long way in his acting career and has given many big hits so far including Love, Sex Aur Dhoka, Newton, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, CityLights, Shahid among others. Raj has proved it’s not important to be a star kid to enter the film industry, his passion and dedication towards work have done it all. In fact, he is a big competitor to all the new-age actors and even Khan’s. In ten years, he has worked in around 40 films and the talented actor has also bagged many awards.

On the special occasion of his birthday, netizens took to Twitter and wished the actor with love and respect. Many fans have Tweeted for the actor and appreciated him for his incredible acting skills. Apart from that many celebrities have wished the actor and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. Have a look:

Happy bday @RajkummarRao bro!

Lots of love and happiness! 🎂🤗 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 31, 2019

Happy birthday @RajkummarRao … Keep surprising with your brilliance. Big fan of yours!!#HappyBirthdayRajkummarRao — Farhan Khan (@FarhanK74043819) August 31, 2019

2013 to 2019 !!! It’s about you being consistently humble in all these years & working more efficiently beyond anyone’s imagination, only to achieve great success. Keep up the hard work @RajkummarRao Sir. Love you & many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayRajkummarRao 😊 pic.twitter.com/Z7iG2N41Lh — Smriti Singh (@RjSmritii) August 31, 2019

@RajkummarRao about @iamsrk sir – "My reason of becoming an actor. I am his crazy crazy crazy fan…." ❤️ SRK sir is the Inspiration for all the genuine gems of Bollywood. ❤️#HappyBirthdayRajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/CqULuCNAVm — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) August 31, 2019

The Talented,Hardworker & good looking actor in bollywood…@RajkummarRao

MANY MANY HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY BRO….🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂#HappyBirthdayRajkummarRao #HappyBirthdayRaj pic.twitter.com/40jmacwJkJ — Arun Singh (@MrArun_Singh) August 31, 2019

Happy birthday @RajkummarRao … Keep surprising with your brilliance and keep on being the simple nice person that you are. Have a super year ahead !!#HappyBirthdayRajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/BqlQa90pEm — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 31, 2019

On the work front, Rajkumar was last seen in Jugdementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. The dark comedy got mixed reviews from fans but the Raj was praised for his performance. The actor recently rejected the film Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone.

