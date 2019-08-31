Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Rajkummar Rao is among the most hardworking stars, who started his journey by getting rejected from the auditions of dance show Boogie Woogie at the age of 16. Read the details below for knowing the entire story–

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles and acting prowess. Today, the hardworking actor turns a year older. Though the actor has been serving the industry for more than 10 years, the star first received a cheque of Rs 11,000 for his first role in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that he first wanted to become a dancer rather than an actor. He further added that he was in 10th standard when he first came to Mumbai and auditioned for Boogie Woogie at the age of 16. He said that he got rejected and was very disheartened. He further said that today he is so happy and thankful to that rejection as that led to him to the position he is enjoying today.

Rajkummar Rao is very particular in choosing his projects and reads all his scripts very carefully before green signaling it. Talking about the films that he rejected, Rajkummar Rao rejected Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak. Apparently, Vikrant Massey’s role was first offered to Rajkummar Rao, but he rejected. Moreover, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was first offered to Rajkummar before Kartik Aaryan.

The hardworking actor last appeared in black comedy film Judgementall Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut. Though the film couldn’t perform well at the box office, it got praised by the fans and the critics. Rajkummar will next appear in comedy film Made In China wit Mouni Roy and Boman Irani. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films, the film will hit the theatres this Diwali. Further, he will next be seen in horror-comedy film Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

