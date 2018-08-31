Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao turns a year older today! Let us have a look at his inspiring journey in Bollywood and how he became one of the most versatile Bollywood actors with his talent and hard work. He has come a long way in the industry and has delivered some phenomenal performances in his career by far!

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao turns a year older today—August 31. Interestingly, his latest film Stree has also released today so it makes his birthday even more special for him. It will be the first time when Rajkummar Rao’s film was released on his birthday. One of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao has made it big in the industry with sheer hard work and talent.

Right from his small yet impactful roles in films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Shaitan, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, among others to his full-fledged roles in films like Shahid, CityLights, Trapped, Newton, Rajkummar Rao has proved his worth and the fact that if you are talented and hardworking, you don’t need a godfather in the film industry to make it big in Indian cinema.

Recipient of the prestigious National Film Award, Rajkummar started his career in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and then proved his versatility as an actor by experimenting with different genres may it be romance, drama, thriller, comedy and much more.

Rajkummar Rao took challenging and different roles in films like Shahid in which he played a dark character, Bareilly Ki Barfi in which he made us laugh with his wit and comic timing, Newton where he played a serious role and the latest Stree in which he will be experimenting with horror comedy for the first time.

Rajkummar Rao can do intense, serious, comic and romantic cinema as he is known for getting into the skin of his characters. On his special day, we wish to see more of his versatility and want his to entertain us with his talent and skills for a long time! Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao!

