Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her sweet friend Rakhi Sawant on her 40th birth date. Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant who is known for her controversial statements took to her photo-sharing account to thank Rani Chatterjee.

Rani Chatterjee video: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her sweet friend from Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant. The bombshell of the film fraternity who is known for her sexy photos and sensual moves, posted a video in which she is seen singing Rakhi Sawant. With long blue coloured feathered earrings, Rani chose to tease her fans with a bold red lipstick. Not just that, Rani Chatterjee in the video is noted saying that she loves her personality and how strongly Rakhi handles the situations.

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant aka Neeru Bheda never misses a golden opportunity to grab all the eyes toward when it comes posting sensual videos. Well, the lady is often in the headline and guess what, the comment or buzz turns out to controversial just like the recent Tanushree Dutta controversy in which she accused Horn Ok Pleasss actor of sexually harassing her. And how can you miss the Great Khali show! The stunning lady took the entire incident to her official Instagram account and shared her views on how she was banged like a toy by a wrestler.

Nevertheless, take a look at the video shared by Rani Chatterjee:

An Indian dancer, actor and television beauty who made her acting debut with Agnichakr 1997, last gave a guest appearance in Rajeev Khandelwal’s Juzzbaatt – Namkeen Se Sangeen Tak. She is a quite familiar television face who even aced Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 1 which was then hosted by Arshad Warsi. We hope, Rakhi Sawant gets ice creams as a gift on her 40th birthday today and here’s the reason why.

