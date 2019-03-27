Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Tollywood star Ram Charan has ringed in his 34th birthday, today on March 27, 2019. From Tollywood celebrities to his fans, everyone took to their Twitter to wish the actor. Popularly known as mega power star in Tollywood, the South actor continues to amaze everyone with his phenomenal acting skills and dancing talent. There are several hidden facts about the actor which is not known in the industry, which we bet you've never heard of. So, those who don't know about Ram Charan's secret life, we bring you some interesting facts about the actor on the occasion of his birthday.

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Telugu actor Ram Charan who is best known for his role in movie Magadhheera, has turned 34 today, March 27, 2019. From BVS Ravi, Rajasekar to Gopichand Malineni, Tollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to send their heartfelt wishes on his birthday. Owing to the massive fan following of the superstar, admirers from across the nation took to their Twitter to share their warm wishes on the social media handle.

Commonly known as the ‘Mega Power Star’, in the Tollywood industry, the actor is popularly known for his dancing talent and his phenomenal acting skills in the industry. The celebrity star’s kid has made his own presence in the industry and continue to impress thousands with his stellar acting potential. The actor gained immense popularity after ‘Chirutha’. Telugu actor made his debut with the Zanjeer in 2007 along with Priyanka Chopra. However, at the box -office, the movie did not perform well. Now, he is all set to feature in a multi-starrer and much-anticipated film RRR. The movie features Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt, British actor Daisy Edgar Jones in the pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn will play a cameo in the same movie.

However, little we know about this celebrity kid. Compiling all the interesting facts about the actor, we bring you some of the hidden and unknown things which you’ve never heard of.

1. One of the interesting facts about Ram Charan is that he is one of the most reliable actor of the Telugu film industry. He also tried his luck in Bollywood with Zanjeer along with Priyanka Chopra in 2013, however, the movie didn’t perform well. While in Tollywood he is known as the ‘Mega Power Star’. This is the combination of Megastar, Chiranjeevi and Powerstar, actor-uncle Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is now the chief of Jena Sena Party in Andra Pradesh.

2. Ram Charan and Baahubali star Rana Daggubati had studied together in Chennai. They were friends till 9th grade in the same school. They are still best friends from their childhood days, as per various industry’s insiders. As per reports, Ram’s wife Upasana was junior in the same school. However, Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy was also their classmate.’

3. Ram exchanged his wedding vows to his childhood friend Upasana Kamineni, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity and chief editor of BPositive magazine.

4. Ram Charan learnt basic acting skills from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s popular acting institute in Mumbai. In case you didn’t know, the Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra also passed from the same place.

5. Not many know that Ram Charan also belongs to the lineage of a freedom fighter. He is a grandson of Allu Rama Lingaiah who was a doctor, involved in India’s freedom struggle. Ram’s grandfather was even booked by the British during the Quit India Moment.

Happy Birthday Ram Charan!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More