Happy birthday Ram Charan! Son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is a well known Indian actor as well as producer. Dhruva star born in Chennai is one of the highest paid actors in Tollywood. Owning the polo team Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, he is also an entrepreneur and businessman. He also serves on the board of directors of MAA TV. The actor who is the co-owner of the obstacle running series devil’s Circuit has his own Hyderabad-based airline business called TruJet which started in July 2015.
Zanjeer actor made his Tollywood debut in the film Chirutha in 2007. The actor has a huge fan following and has starred opposite various Tollywood beauties. From his blockbuster Magadheera to Naayak, Yevadu, Bruce Lee- the fighter, Dhruva, and Khaidi No . 150, the actor is now all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming movie Rangasthalam. Samantha Akkineni, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Prakash Raj, Rohini, Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Amit Sharma, Rajesh Diwakar starrer movie will release on March 30, 2018.
Chirutha
Release date: 28 September 2007 (India)
Director: Puri Jagannadh
Music director: Mani Sharma
Producer: Aswani Dutt
Magadheera
Release date: 30 July 2009 (India)
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Budget: 40 crores INR
Naayak
Release date: 9 January 2013 (India)
Director: V. V. Vinayak
Music director: S. Thaman
Budget: 35 crores INR
Govindudu Andarivadele
Release date: 1 October 2014 (India)
Director: Krishna Vamsi
Music director: Yuvan Shankar Raja
Producer: Ganesh Babu
Dhruva
Release date: 9 December 2016 (India)
Director: Surender Reddy
Music director: Hiphop Tamizha
Based on: Thani Oruvan; by Mohan Raja
Yevadu 2
Release date: 9 December 2016 (India)
Director: Krishna Vamsi
Producer: Manish Shah
Music director: Yuvan Shankar Raja
Screenplay: Krishna Vamsi
Screenplay: Krishna Vamsi