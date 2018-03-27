Happy birthday Ram Charan! the actor's upcoming movie Rangasthalam is all set to hit the theatres this March. The actor turned producer is the co-owner of the obstacle running series devil's Circuit and polo team Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. Son of one of the superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan started his career from Chirutha in 2007.

Happy birthday Ram Charan! Son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is a well known Indian actor as well as producer. Dhruva star born in Chennai is one of the highest paid actors in Tollywood. Owning the polo team Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, he is also an entrepreneur and businessman. He also serves on the board of directors of MAA TV. The actor who is the co-owner of the obstacle running series devil’s Circuit has his own Hyderabad-based airline business called TruJet which started in July 2015.

Zanjeer actor made his Tollywood debut in the film Chirutha in 2007. The actor has a huge fan following and has starred opposite various Tollywood beauties. From his blockbuster Magadheera to Naayak, Yevadu, Bruce Lee- the fighter, Dhruva, and Khaidi No . 150, the actor is now all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming movie Rangasthalam. Samantha Akkineni, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Prakash Raj, Rohini, Jagapati Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Amit Sharma, Rajesh Diwakar starrer movie will release on March 30, 2018.

Chirutha

Release date: 28 September 2007 (India)

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Music director: Mani Sharma

Producer: Aswani Dutt

Magadheera

Release date: 30 July 2009 (India)

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Budget: 40 crores INR

Naayak

Release date: 9 January 2013 (India)

Director: V. V. Vinayak

Music director: S. Thaman

Budget: 35 crores INR

Govindudu Andarivadele

Release date: 1 October 2014 (India)

Director: Krishna Vamsi

Music director: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Producer: Ganesh Babu

Dhruva

Release date: 9 December 2016 (India)

Director: Surender Reddy

Music director: Hiphop Tamizha

Based on: Thani Oruvan; by Mohan Raja

Yevadu 2

Release date: 9 December 2016 (India)

Director: Krishna Vamsi

Producer: Manish Shah

Music director: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Screenplay: Krishna Vamsi

