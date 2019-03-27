Happy Birthday Ram Charan: South super Ram Charan is celebrating his 34th birthday today. Ram Charan has delivered blockbuster hits like Chirutha, Magadheera, Dhruva, Orange, Yevedu and many other. Here are top 10 full movies of the superstar

South sensation actor Ram Charan turned 34 today. His fans from all around the country are extending best wishes to their hero. Social media sites Facebook and Twitter are flooded with heart-touching messages. Ram Charan is one of the finest actors of the South Indian film industry. He is popular for his acting skills and has delivered several blockbuster hits like Magadheera, Dhruva, Yevadu, Rangasthalam, Zanjeer and many more. He is also one of the highest paid actors in the film industry. Ram Charan was born on 27th March 1985 in Chennai, India. Acting is in his blood as he is the grandson of Allu Rama Lingaiah. Actor Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej are his cousins. Rangasthalam actor has a huge fan base in India.

Ram Charan made his acting debut in 2007 with film Chirutha, which was declared a blockbuster hit. He got the fame in 2009 as S.S.Rajamouli Directed film Magadheera was praised by the audience. The film did a great business and established his career as one of the leading contemporary actors of Tollywood. With film Orange, released in 2010, Ram Charan made a hat-trick of blockbuster hits and got a flying start to his career.

In 2013, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with film Zanjeer. Zanjeer was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1973 film. Along with Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj were the main leads of the film. The film was directed by Apoorva Lakhia and bankrolled by Puneet Prakash Mehra and Sumeet Prakash Mehra under the banner of Reliance entertainment. Although it was a big hit like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer was and didn’t do well at the box-office.

After which, Ram Charan headed back to the Telugu film industry and delivered super hit films like Thoofan and Yevadu.

Here is a list of 10 super hit films of Ram Charan:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More