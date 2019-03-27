Happy Birthday Ram Charan: One of the biggest superstars in India, Ram Charan is celebrating his 34th birthday today. A sensation in the South Film Industry, Ram Charan has delivered blockbuster hits Magadheera, Racha, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangathalam and many more. With an outstanding performance in his debut film Chirutha, Ram Charan had proved that he is here to rule the film industry. Even before the clock struck 12, fans of the superstar started pouring wishes on social media making #HBDRamCharan trend on Twitter.
From calling him the biggest mass hero of this generation to sharing some of his memorable looks from various films, Ram Charan’s birthday on social media. Earlier this month, it was annouced that Ram Charan will be one of the lead actors in SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar Jones. As a pleasant surprise for his fans, the makers of RRR have also released a new poster wishing him a very happy birthday.
Take a look at how fans are wishing the superstar on his birthday:
Born to the star parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Ram Charan has carved a space for himself in the Indian Film Industry with his sheer talent and dedication. The actor is the recipient of several awards like the Filmfare Award, Nandi Award, CineMaa awards, Zee Cinema Awards and Santosham Best Actor Awards among many others. Along with being an actor, Ram Charan has also bankrolled by films like Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy under his production banner Konidela Production Company.
Ram Charan was recently seen in the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Kiara Advani. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by DVV, the film underperformed at the box office and received a thumbs down from the film critics. However, Ram Charan’s next RRR promises to be a blockbuster. With fine director, a talented star cast and a massive budget, RRR is expected to be one of the biggest hits of 2020.
