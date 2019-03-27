Happy Birthday Ram Charan: South superstar Ram Charan has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, fans of the superstar have flooded social media with birthday wishes. With the fan frenzy around Ram Charan's birthday, #HBDRamCharan is trending on Twitter. Ram Charan is one of the biggest superstars of South Film Industry and has starred in films like Magadheera, Yevadu, Dhruva and many more.

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: One of the biggest superstars in India, Ram Charan is celebrating his 34th birthday today. A sensation in the South Film Industry, Ram Charan has delivered blockbuster hits Magadheera, Racha, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangathalam and many more. With an outstanding performance in his debut film Chirutha, Ram Charan had proved that he is here to rule the film industry. Even before the clock struck 12, fans of the superstar started pouring wishes on social media making #HBDRamCharan trend on Twitter.

From calling him the biggest mass hero of this generation to sharing some of his memorable looks from various films, Ram Charan’s birthday on social media. Earlier this month, it was annouced that Ram Charan will be one of the lead actors in SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar Jones. As a pleasant surprise for his fans, the makers of RRR have also released a new poster wishing him a very happy birthday.

Wishing our Young and Dynamic Seetha Rama Raju, a very Happy Birthday! We wish you a year as energetic and zestful as you! 🔥 #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/k1IUMxL8zV — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 26, 2019

Take a look at how fans are wishing the superstar on his birthday:

Biggest Mass Hero of this Generation Mr BoxOffice of Telugu Cinema#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/XpSEbUhYMx — SRIKAR (@SrikarReddyy) March 26, 2019

Boxoffice

Acting

Down to earth

Story selection

Dressing sence

Prefect Legacy

Industry hit

Non BB

Good Friendship with other heros

A prefect husband to Upasana mam#HBDRamcharan — Charan (@RajCharan_) March 27, 2019

Remember the Mass Euphoria This Larger Than Life Entry Scene Created In the Theaters! 🔥 The Powerful Cop Role Which Rules Millions of Hearts!#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/wSSs2DNB2K — RamCharan Trends™ (@TrendsRamCharan) March 27, 2019

Many happiee returns of the day my favourite hero … Thanks for entertaining us from last several years 🙏🙏🙏 #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/UtXHH2FQve — $anthu (@im_santhoshpr) March 27, 2019

Youngest star to achieve many records.

Most consistent hero at Box office

Current generation biggest mass hero

A complete star who always make his fans proud.#HBDRamCharanFromJanasainiks #HBDDearestRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/3fhTIb6UQK — Power Tollywood (@PowerTollywood) March 27, 2019

#HBDRamCharan it's not easy for a star's son to be successful. And that too if your dad is a Megastar ! Cos the expectations are are high and bars are raised too high . I'm sure you've it in you and that's why you have become the star that you are . Wish you a happy year ahead💐 — Brinda (@b4politics) March 26, 2019

Born to the star parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Ram Charan has carved a space for himself in the Indian Film Industry with his sheer talent and dedication. The actor is the recipient of several awards like the Filmfare Award, Nandi Award, CineMaa awards, Zee Cinema Awards and Santosham Best Actor Awards among many others. Along with being an actor, Ram Charan has also bankrolled by films like Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy under his production banner Konidela Production Company.

Ram Charan was recently seen in the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Kiara Advani. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by DVV, the film underperformed at the box office and received a thumbs down from the film critics. However, Ram Charan’s next RRR promises to be a blockbuster. With fine director, a talented star cast and a massive budget, RRR is expected to be one of the biggest hits of 2020.

