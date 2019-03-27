Happy Birthday Ram Charan Teja: Megastar Ram Charan Teja looks stunning in his Instagram photos, the birthday boy is soon coming up with his new upcoming movie RRR directed by S.S Rajmouli. Watch the 10 sexy photos of the Telugu star inside.

Happy Birthday Ram Charan, the handsome Telugu star who rose to fame after working in S. S. Rajamouli’s fantasy film Magadheera, opposite to Kajal Aggarwal. The actor started his acting career after a debut in the successful action flick Chirutha, for which he won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in South. The most influential actor, producer, dancer marked himself among the most popular actors in the Tollywood, received several awards for his brilliant acting skills. Ram Charan is one of the biggest actors in the South, followed by a huge fan base. In fact, his fans even got #HBDRamCharan trending a day before his birthday.

The actor impressed a wide number of audiences by his stupendous dancing skills. Film Rangasthalam was one of his biggest hits of all time, helped Ram Charan soar the new heights of success. Here, are the top 10 photos of the megastar.

The 34-Year-old actor made his Bollywood debut through Zanjeer, also made his debut as a playback singer with the song, Mumbai Ke Hero, composed by Chirantan Bhatt, in the album Thoofan, the Telugu version of Zanjeer. Apart from this, the multi-talented actor showed his powerful energetic fighting skills, as a stuntman who gets involved in a scuffle in movie Bruce Lee. Films like Racha, Nayaak, Dhruva get him nominated in the Filmfare award as the best actor in Telugu movies. Charan ventured himself as a producer in the Year 2017 and 2019 by producing films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No. 150.

On the work front, Ram Charan will soon be seen in S.S Rajmouli’s film RRR, casting N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in a cameo. The film is based on the lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who were crucial in fighting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The first schedule involved an action sequence shot at a set erected at Aluminium factory, Hyderabad. The film will be made with an estimated budget of Rs. 300 crore. The biggest anticipated movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres in the coming year. Fan’s are waiting eagerly to watch the biggest star-casts working together in a single frame.

