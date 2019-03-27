Happy birthday Ram Charan Teja: Magadheera star Ram Charan Teja turns 34 today i.e. March 27! The superstar son of megastar Chiranjeevi, is one of the most praised actors of the South cinema. Here is the list of 5 best songs of Tollywood superstar which proves he is a born dancer.

Happy birthday Ram Charan Teja: One of the best-known actors of South cinemas Ram Charan Teja turns 34 today i.e. March 27! The superstar actor Ram Charan who is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi began his acting career in 2007 with Chirutha starring Neha Sharma. Well, his first movie was all that an actor would dream about! It was a super hit at the box office with fans and critics praising his commendable performance in the movie that garnered Rs 22.08 crore. Ever since the release and success of his debut movie, Ram Charan had no choice of looking back.

The superstar who has given us hits like Magadheera, Orange, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer sequence. The handsome hunk shared screens with Priyanka Chopra in the movie which collected over 13.35 crore at the box office.

One of the biggest actors of South cinema in today’s era, Ram Charan undoubtedly is blessed with a talent of entertaining his huge fan base with his dance moves. Take a look at the songs that prove Ram Charan Teja is a born dancer:

Song: Rama Loves Seeta

Movie: Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Song: Kung Fu Kumaari

Movie: Bruce Lee The Fighter

Song: Vaana Vaana Video

Movie: Racha

Song: Baavagari Choope

Movie: Govindudu Andarivadele

Song: Freedom

Movie: Yevadu

Well, Ram Charan Teja who has just done 13 movies out of which 12 were superhits, is all set to entertain his massive fan following with the upcoming movie RRR. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, RRR is bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the banners of D. V. V. Entertainment. N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Daisy Edger Jones starrer RRR on the lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

