Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today, September 28. The actor who debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya has now earned his very own fame and over-whelming stardom which makes him a universal favourite from film industry. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are the best melodies from his movies.

Ranbir Kapoor grabbed a major fan following right after his debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer Saanwariyaan, which also bagged him a quirky title of Bollywood’s towel drop guy. Since then, the actor has continued to capture hearts with his extremely hot looks and excellent performances. Born in a family of superstars, the chiraag of kapoor khandaan was welcomed with a silver spoon and a direct ticket to Bollywood but his charm earned him his very own success and fame which was even bigger. Showcasing his versatility, Ranbir has treated his fans with all kind of roles until now. Be it a funny guy, a serious psyco guy, a corporate robot or a deaf and dumb, the chocolate boy has rocked every character like a boss.

Hottie of Bollywood, Ranbir is often called director’s actor as he is very professional when it comes to work and abide by what his director asks him to do. The humbleness and the natural talent credits his so far earned success. The rockstar actor has not only surprised his fans with amazing acting performances but also the electrifying dance performances. The guy is an epitome of talent.

Ranbir always manages to sway his fans with his extraordinary talents and charming persona. Here’s the proof:

Song- Badtameez Dil

Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Song -Main Tera Dhadkan Teri

Movie – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Song – Galti Se Mistake

Movie – Jagga Jasoos

Song – Ghagra

Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Song – Balam Pichkari

Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Song – Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Song – Bachna Ae Haseeno (Title Song)

Movie – Bachna Ae Haseeno

Song – MATARGASHTI

Movie – TAMASHA

Song -The Breakup Song

Movie – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Song – Jogi Mahi

Movie – Bachna Ae Haseeno

Song – Besharam Title Song

Movie – Besharam

Song – Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya

Movie – SANJU

Junior Kapoor is no doubt, a full package of energy and we request him to never put those dancing shoes away as we totally love this energetic version of him.

A very Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

