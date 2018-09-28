Ranbir Kapoor grabbed a major fan following right after his debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer Saanwariyaan, which also bagged him a quirky title of Bollywood’s towel drop guy. Since then, the actor has continued to capture hearts with his extremely hot looks and excellent performances. Born in a family of superstars, the chiraag of kapoor khandaan was welcomed with a silver spoon and a direct ticket to Bollywood but his charm earned him his very own success and fame which was even bigger. Showcasing his versatility, Ranbir has treated his fans with all kind of roles until now. Be it a funny guy, a serious psyco guy, a corporate robot or a deaf and dumb, the chocolate boy has rocked every character like a boss.
Hottie of Bollywood, Ranbir is often called director’s actor as he is very professional when it comes to work and abide by what his director asks him to do. The humbleness and the natural talent credits his so far earned success. The rockstar actor has not only surprised his fans with amazing acting performances but also the electrifying dance performances. The guy is an epitome of talent.
Ranbir always manages to sway his fans with his extraordinary talents and charming persona. Here’s the proof:
Song- Badtameez Dil
Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Song -Main Tera Dhadkan Teri
Movie – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Song – Galti Se Mistake
Movie – Jagga Jasoos
Song – Ghagra
Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Song – Balam Pichkari
Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Song – Dilli Wali Girlfriend
Movie – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Song – Bachna Ae Haseeno (Title Song)
Movie – Bachna Ae Haseeno
Song – MATARGASHTI
Movie – TAMASHA
Song -The Breakup Song
Movie – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Song – Jogi Mahi
Movie – Bachna Ae Haseeno
Song – Besharam Title Song
Movie – Besharam
Song – Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya
Movie – SANJU
Junior Kapoor is no doubt, a full package of energy and we request him to never put those dancing shoes away as we totally love this energetic version of him.
A very Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!
