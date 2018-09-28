Bollywood's Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today and all his family, fans and friends have flooded the social media with birthday wishes already. But, his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt wished him in the sweetest manner, calling him by the cutest name. This lovey-dovey couple has been the talk of the town for quite a while now and so, Ranbir's birthday awaited a grand wish from his love interest, Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 today and Bollywood is busy in wishing him a very happy birthday. Among all of the sweetest wishes, mom Neetu Kapoor and alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt topped the list. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest and most adorable lovebirds of Bollywood town and thus they have been appearing on a lot of headlines. After all the created buzz, the way Alia Bhatt wished her sunshine Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday has surprised all the fans and cleared all our doubts.

Bollywood cutie, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account to post this adorable photo of Ranbir, wherein he can be seen laughing his heart out. The caption of this photo is what is grabbing headlines. Alia Bhatt referred Ranbir to as her sunshine and this has surely melted a lot of hearts.

Here’s the heartwarming post:

Although the actor did not open up in the media about her love affair with Ranbir Kapoor, she let the photos do the talking. Since quite some time now, Alia has been posting cute adorable photos with Ranbir Kapoor indicating the relationship rumours to be true. The handsome hunk and birthday boy Ranbir does not like to socialize and hence has no social media accounts. But, expressing his love for the Raazi actor, he has been speaking boldly in media. According to what heard, Ranbir has repeatedly gone on records to stated that Alia has compelled him to become a better person in life and that she is the most positive influence in his life.

After this sweetest wish by Alia, we are convinced that Ranbir-Alia jodi is set to give a lot of couple goals to all. The amazing chemistry of the duo has already been witnessed in the photos and now will be soon seen on the silver as well. The happy couple is currently shooting a movie together titled Brahmastra, which is slated to release next year, August 19. Until then, enjoy some of these lovable photos of them which will make you go awww!!

