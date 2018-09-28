Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood's chocolate boy turns 36 today, September 28! The handsome hunk known for his mesmerizing performances in movies like Barfi, Sanju and Tamasha is one of the best known stars of 21st century.

Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood’s chocolate boy turns 36 today, September 28! The handsome hunk known for his mesmerizing performances in movies like Barfi, Sanju and Tamasha is one of the best known stars of 21st century. The chiraag of Kapoor khandaan made his Bollywood debut in Sawariya starring Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the year 2007. Kapoor came into limelight after his film Wake Up Sid hit the theatres. His power-pack pwerformance in the movie gave him superhits projects like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Rockstar. B-town’s cutie also festured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in the year 2012 when he was doing films like Barfi.

The actor has always been in limelight for his relationship status. Be it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, the hottie manage to create a buzz in the industry with his girlfriends. The actor who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Brahmastra who reportedly dating the Pataka Guddi of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt.

Apart from Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera. The film will be starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It is reported that Kapoor will also star in Ajay Devgn starrer untitled project. Both the films will hit the theatres in 2020.

Take a look at the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor:

Movie: Sanju

Release date: 2018

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Movie: Tamasha

Release date: 2015

Director: Imitiaz Ali

Movie: Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Release date: 2013

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Movie: Barfi

Release date: 2012

Director: Anurag Basu

Movie: Rockstar

Release: 2011

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Movie: Anjaana Anjaani

Release: 2010

Director: Siddharth Anand

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Release date: 2009

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Movie: Wake Up Sid

Release date: 2009

Director: Ayan Mukerji

