The actress has won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yuva, and No One Killed Jessica and was rewarded with the Best Actress and Best Actress – Critics trophies at the Filmfare Awards for her breakthrough performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. She is a phenomenal actor, a spectacular dancer and a wonderful performer. Also, she has delivered some memorable dialogues from many of her blockbuster films which still stay fresh in our minds. Here are some of the most iconic dialogues from her films:

1) Kabhi toh pehli mulaqat hi kaafi hoti hai … aur kabhi bahut si mulaqatein lag jaati hai- Hum Tum

2) Yeh khuda ke roop mein insaan hai … yah insaan ke roop mein khuda- Veer Zaara

3) Dhuk toh muft mein milte hai … lekin sukh ki keemat toh deni hi padti hai- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

4) Log burre thodi na hote hai … achche logon par bas burra waqt aa jaata hai- Hum Tum

5) Alvida nahin … alvida kehne se phir milne ki umeed mar jaati hai … kya pata phir milen- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

6) Kabhi kabhi dosti mohabbat ki jagah le leti hai … aur phir mohabbat ke liye jagah hi nahin rehti- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

7) Dosti joh har rishtey se upar hai … kyun ki dosti hi hai joh har rishtey ki shuruvat hai- Mujhse Dosti Karoge

