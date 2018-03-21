Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who turned 40 on Wednesday, is one of the most versatile actresses Bollywood has ever produced. After her first commercial success—Ghulam, there was no looking back for the Rani Mukerji. The actress has done comic roles in films like Hello Brother, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Bunty Aur Babli, and has given breakthrough performances in romantic films like Hum Tum, Chalte Chalte, Saathiya, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among many others.

After her first commercial success—Ghulam, there was no looking back for the Rani Mukerji. The actress has done comic roles in films like Hello Brother, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Bunty Aur Babli, and has given breakthrough performances in romantic films like Hum Tum, Chalte Chalte, Saathiya, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among many others. However, Rani’s most iconic performance till date remains Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, in which she played the role of a blind-deaf girl and gave the most phenomenal performance of her life. Other than black, she was highly applauded for her breakthrough performance in Yash Raj Film’s Veer-Zaara as a Pakistani lawyer.

Rani has not only donned comic and romantic roles but has also impressed us with her action role in films like Mardaani and her powerhouse performance as a journalist in No One Killed Jessica. The birthday girl will be soon seen in her upcoming film Hichki, in which she will be playing the role of an aspiring teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome.

