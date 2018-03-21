Happy birthday Rani Mukerji! Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat actress is well known for her performance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black and Saathiya. The actress who was on a break to enjoy her motherhood is finally coming back to the industry with a drama film directed by Sidharth P Malhotra which will hit the floors on March 23, 2018.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, the stunning actress Rani Mukerji was born in March 1978. Hailing from a family film director, playback singer, and producers, the diva has been working since 1997. The actress made her debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. Her paternal cousin, Kajol is also known for her amazing performances. They both have worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not just Kajol, Ayan Mukerji who is a scriptwriter and film director is also her paternal cousin.

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema Award by the Government of Mauritius in 2017. One of the highest-paid actresses has won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her roles in Saathiya (2002) and Black (2005). Rani who took a 4-years of a break to enjoy her motherhood is now making a come back to the industry with Sidharth P Malhotra’s movie Hichki.

