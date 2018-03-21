Born and brought up in Mumbai, the stunning actress Rani Mukerji was born in March 1978. Hailing from a family film director, playback singer, and producers, the diva has been working since 1997. The actress made her debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. Her paternal cousin, Kajol is also known for her amazing performances. They both have worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not just Kajol, Ayan Mukerji who is a scriptwriter and film director is also her paternal cousin.
Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema Award by the Government of Mauritius in 2017. One of the highest-paid actresses has won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her roles in Saathiya (2002) and Black (2005). Rani who took a 4-years of a break to enjoy her motherhood is now making a come back to the industry with Sidharth P Malhotra’s movie Hichki.
Black
Release date: 4 February 2005 (India)
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Featured song: Haan maine chookar dekha hain
Adapted from: The Miracle Worker
Hello Brother
Release date: 10 September 1999 (India)
Director: Sohail Khan
Language: Hindi
Music director: Himesh Reshammiya, Sajid–Wajid
Calcutta Mail
Release date: 30 June 2003 (India)
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Story by: Gunasekhar
Editors: Shirish Kunder, Renu Saluja
Badal
Release date: 11 February 2000 (India)
Director: Raj Kanwar
Music director: Anu Malik, Aadesh Shrivastava
Executive producers: Saba Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shafique Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Shamim Akhtar
Chori Chori
Release date: 1 August 2003 (India)
Director: Milan Luthria
Music director: Sajid–Wajid
Screenplay: Milan Luthria
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Release date: 9 March 2001 (India)
Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla
Producer: Nazim Hassan Rizvi
Music director: Anu Malik
Saathiya
Release date: 20 December 2002 (India)
Director: Shaad Ali
Music director: A. R. Rahman
Production companies: Yash Raj Films, Madras Talkies
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Release date: 11 August 2006 (India)
Director: Karan Johar
Music director: Shankar Mahadevan, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani
Chalo Ishq Ladaaye
Release date: 27 December 2002 (India)
Director: Aziz Sejawal
Box office: 1.7 crores INR
Music director: Himesh Reshammiya, Sanjoy Chowdhury
Mardaani
Release date: 22 August 2014 (India)
Director: Pradeep Sarkar
Box office: 56.7 crores INR
Budget: 21 crores INR
