Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: As Ranveer Singh rings in his birthday on June 6, here are 20 photos that can make anyone's heart skip a beat. On the occasion of his special day, the superstar is shooting for his upcoming film Simmba opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan. Along with Simmba, Ranveer will also be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy and 83.

From his first film Band Baaja Baraat to his latest Goliyo Ki Leela Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and his latest Padmaavat, Powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh has mesmerised us all with his spectacular acting skills, splendid dance moves and looks that can make our heart skip a beat. As we continue to love his performances on-screen, the superstar, who is quite active on social media, makes it difficult for his fans to take their eyes off him, all thanks to his charming eyes and well-built body.

Ever since the actor has entered the Bollywood industry, he has time and again proved that he is here to stay and entertain the audience. It would not be wrong to say that in the world of Khans and Kapoor, Ranveer Singh has carved out a space for himself without the backing of any godfather.

Be it portraying the character of a guy-next-door in Band Baaja Baarat or playing the wicked Khilji in Padmaavat, the actor has proved that he can get under the skin of any character and play it with conviction. After all, which other lead actors could have taken the risk of portraying a negative character on-screen and still win hearts.

As the actor gears up for his upcoming releases like Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and 83, in which he will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on-screen, we are sure that he is going to continue to amaze the audience with his performance and rule the industry for the years to come.

