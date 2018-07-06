Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: On the occasion of International kissing day, here is a compilation of some of Ranveer Singh's movie scenes that shows he is a good kisser in reel-life.

It’s July 6, the day when the whole world is celebrating International Kissing Day and Ranveer Singh his birthday, so let’s just combine the two together. While one of them is the most passionate feeling, the other can be considered as one of the most energetic men living on earth. If you are a Ranveer Singh fan, then you must have an idea where the article is leading to. Maybe it is a mere coincidence, but July 6 has actually made our day. We can’t guarantee that whether Ranveer is a good kisser in real life, however, we all admit the fact that he is a perfect kisser on screen. I can barely remember a movie in which he did not kiss his co-actor. Even during AIB roast, he did not lose a chance to kiss director Karan Johar.

From his first movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh started his journey of passionate onscreen kissing and it seems never-ending. We barely came across any Ranveer Singh movie where he did not display his art of kissing. So, on the occasion of International Kiss Day, we have assembled some of the best kissing scenes from Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer:

Here is Ranveer Singh’s debut kiss from the movie Band Baajaa Baarat. But we can say that the actor nailed it in the first go.

Another one from Ramleela, but it seems bae Deepika Padukone is a tough competition for birthday boy Ranveer Singh.

Here’s a small compilation of all the passionate kisses from the film, Ramleela:

How can we forget the bit from multi-starrer Dil Dhadakane Do!

We hope these have given us all a fair idea about Ranveer Singh’s reel-life kissing skills. Well, do share your views on what do you think about Ranveer Singh when it comes to being a good onscreen kisser. Well, we can see a competition to legendary Emraan Hashmi budding there.

