Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who is also called the live electric wire of Bollywood, all thanks to the never-ending energy that the actor carries and his excitement which shows in his actions and body language almost all the time, both on and off screen, turns a year older today. The actor, who recently stole millions of hearts with his phenomenal performance as Alauddin Khalji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, is one of the most talented, versatile and energetic Bollywood actors of this generation.

Without the support of any godfather or any connections in the industry, Ranveer Singh made it big by his sheer acting talent. After making a grand debut with Yash Raj Films’s Band Baaja Baaraat, there was no looking back for the actor.

 In his short career span of 8 years, Ranveer Singh has given some path-breaking performances in films like Ram-Leela, Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat among many others and has been ruling Bollywood with his fine acting skills, charm, good looks and not to forget, his ever-lasting energy through which he manages to spread positive vibes wherever he goes.

May it be his dancing skills or his sense of humour, Ranveer Singh is a multi-talented actors who has also earned many friends in the industry such as Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty among many others and it is being anticipated that he will emerge as one of the biggest superstars of this era.

Recipient of several Best Actor awards, Ranveer Singh has many great films in his kitty including Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer titled Simmba which will also feature Sara Ali Khan.

On his special day, social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. From Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, everyone has been pouring in wishes for Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

