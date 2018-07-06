One of the most dynamic Bollywood personality, Ranveer Singh turns a year older today. Without the support of any godfather or any connections in the industry, Ranveer Singh made it big by his sheer acting talent. After making a grand debut with Yash Raj Films's Band Baaja Baaraat, there was no looking back for the actor.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who is also called the live electric wire of Bollywood, all thanks to the never-ending energy that the actor carries and his excitement which shows in his actions and body language almost all the time, both on and off screen, turns a year older today. The actor, who recently stole millions of hearts with his phenomenal performance as Alauddin Khalji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, is one of the most talented, versatile and energetic Bollywood actors of this generation.

In his short career span of 8 years, Ranveer Singh has given some path-breaking performances in films like Ram-Leela, Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat among many others and has been ruling Bollywood with his fine acting skills, charm, good looks and not to forget, his ever-lasting energy through which he manages to spread positive vibes wherever he goes.

May it be his dancing skills or his sense of humour, Ranveer Singh is a multi-talented actors who has also earned many friends in the industry such as Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty among many others and it is being anticipated that he will emerge as one of the biggest superstars of this era.

Recipient of several Best Actor awards, Ranveer Singh has many great films in his kitty including Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer titled Simmba which will also feature Sara Ali Khan.

On his special day, social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. From Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, everyone has been pouring in wishes for Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh you beast of a human being! 🦁🔥

Hard to believe you’re an emo cancerian deep down @RanveerOfficial ♥️ You inspire all of us to be faster, stronger, leaner & meaner. Pls bottle your energy & sell it as a drink to us mere mortals, we need it ASAP🙏🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 6, 2018

Wishing a Happy Birthday to the heartthrob of our nation who has never failed to amaze us by his startling performances, Ranveer Singh Ji! @RanveerOfficial #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/z1uHfDKIsh — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) July 6, 2018

A flamboyant personality and an extremely talented artist. I'm sure your energy will keep lighting up the big screen #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Superstar pic.twitter.com/IUX7i5rn5D — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) July 6, 2018

#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh …you are an inspirations to millions …. just stay the way you are … you are so pure of heart that everything you have ever dreamt of will always come true …proud to be your fan for life … my hero , my inspiration , my ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/O45gQAseng — Amruta Khanvilkar (@AmrutaOfficial) July 5, 2018

Wish you a fantastic birthday buddy @RanveerOfficial!!! May you stay as entertaining and as energising forever! #BarBarDinYeAaye #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018

#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh Wish You A Very Happy https://t.co/3plfpKaaLH @RanveerOfficial Brother keep ur energy high like always wish u a good health and great life ahead 🎂 — Charanpreet Singh (@Charanpreeet) July 6, 2018

Happy Birthday super shining star @RanveerOfficial 😍 May your volcano like passion for cinema be always live and excelling.. loads of love n best 🤗 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) July 6, 2018

One word that comes to mind for @RanveerOfficial : DYNAMITE 💥 Dynamic personality and vibes which always make you smile. Wishing you a very happy birthday and an explosive year ahead 😁 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 6, 2018

