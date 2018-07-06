Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Just a small revisit to the fashion style of the energetic actor that has always nailed it with his dressing sense. From being dressed up like Mario to giving a tough competition to Deepika Padukone by wearing Ghagra, Ranveer took his fashion game to a next level.

It’s Ranveer Singh’s Birthday and we can’t keep a calm! From being the most-energetic Bollywood actor to his no F*#k attitude, Ranveer Singh has it all. Besides giving couple goals to the youngsters, his quirky dressing style has taken Indian men dressing game to an ultimate level. Being a full-on Ranveer Singh fan, you can never ignore his quirky dressing style. After making us all envious with his never-ending PDA, Ranveer Singh has given a whole new concept to fashion and is an angel for all the ambitious fashion designers out there.

From dressing up like our favourite gaming character from 90’s, Mario to giving her lady-love tough competition by wearing a Ghagra, Ranveer Singh has welcomed praises and memes for every outfit he ever donned. We all know that Ranveer is way ahead of all the male superstars of the film industry when it comes to showcasing his dressing style, and we all agree on this point to some extent.

On his birthday, let’s just once again go through all the weirdest dresses he ever wore and made his point quite clear that he doesn’t give a damn when it comes to displaying his art of ‘Fashion’.

Birthday boy, Ranveer Singh wore this to The GQ Best Dressed Men Awards 2015, yes! exactly this. He chose to wear a T-shirt with a statement that totally goes with his attitude, a red gown, those comfy pyjamas and Sylvester slippers. All we can say is, Who does that? But all that Ranveer Singh said, “Now, BEAT THAT!”

Here’s his look from Jio Filmfare awards 2018.

How can we forget the time when he chose to wear the film poster printed Suit for the Jio Filmfare awards main event.

Every time when he gave a tough competition to bae Deepika Padukone with his outstanding dressing style!

Some of his other extraordinary looks:

Not to forget this!

AND THIS!

Also, the recent photo he shared proved that he has been a fashion freak since 1985. Happy Birthday to the man with a unique style once again!

