Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 34th birthday. The actor has given so many hot photos and new fashion tips for youth. He is surely a youth icon who always impress his fans with his cool pictures. We wish the actor a happy birthday.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is no doubt the stylish actor when it comes to fashion. The actor donned stylish suits during the events which naturally comes in news later. From suits to long jackets, Ranveer owned it all. Gully Boy actor never shy away for impressing his fans with his looks. The actor not only encourages wife Deepika Padukone for wearing something new but encourages her to pout in a different way while clicking selfies.

Ranveer Singh has recently shared his look from his upcoming film 83. The actor was seen dressed in Indian team uniform when the Kapil Dev headed team won the World Cup for the country in 1983. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor looked perfectly similar to the legendary cricketer. The post within minutes garnered lakhs of likes. Several fans and friends applauded Ranveer for his new look. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “wow wow wow”.

Shikhar Dhawan commented, Looking exact like pajhi. Happy Birthday bro. Have a great one. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, No way!! Dayum! Happiest birthday @ranveersingh !! Greatest innings to you!!

83 is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020. The movie also stars his wife Deepika Padukone who will play wife Romi Bhatia.

The actor is in England to shoot for Kabir Khan directorial 83 has shared pictures with famous cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

Ranveer’s close friend and casting director Shanoo Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with the actor.

